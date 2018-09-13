Benue Assembly suspends three LG chairs, one deputy

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three council chairmen and one deputy chairman in Benue State have been suspended over alleged misconduct and financial misappropriation.

The state’s House of Assembly, on Wednesday, approved the suspension of the affected council officials deputy following a letter written to it by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Assembly approved the suspension of the council bosses of Vandeikya, Dennis Akura; his counterpart in Ogbadibo, James Akola and his deputy, as well as that of Gwer East, Vitalis Uhar.

The Assembly stated that the affected Chairmen are to proceed on a three months suspension for what it described as gross misconduct, financial misappropriation and other offence contrary to the 2007 Local Government law.