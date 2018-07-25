The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, has been impeach. The House has also elected member representing Kyaan State Constituency, Titus Uba, as its new Speaker. READ ALSO: Heavy security presence at Benue Assembly as Speaker survives impeachment plot Daily Sun gathered that Uba’s election, yesterday, followed the adoption of a motion for vote of no confidence in the immediate past leadership of the House. Twenty-two out of the 30 members of the assembly were said to have signed the motion for Ikyange’s impeachment, alongside his deputy, James Okefe, and the Majority leader of the House, Benjamin Adanyi.

Their impeachment, according to the letter, was premised on alleged abuse of office, high handedness and other sundry offences. The motion for their impeachment was moved by Hon. Richard Ujege, representing Konshisha State Constituency, and seconded by his counterpart from Ado, Hon. Anthony Ogbu. Uba was elected the new Speaker of the 8th Assembly following his nomination by member representing Otukpo/Akpa, Hon. Egli Johnson Ahubi, and seconded by Hon. Steven Tyochir representing Gwer East State Constituency. Egli Johnson Ahubi was also elected as Deputy Speaker, following his nomination by Hon. Joseph Ojobo, representing Ogbadibo state constituency, and seconded by his counterpart from Makurdi North, Hon. Avine Agbom.

The new Speaker and his deputy were, thereafter, sworn-in by the clerk of the House, Dr. Torese Agena. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Titus Uba thanked members for finding him worthy to serve in that capacity and promised exemplary leadership of the 8th Assembly. Other principal officers elected are Hon. Avine Agbom as Majority Leader, while Hon. Sule Audu (Agatu), who was earlier elected as Speaker Pro-Tempo, after the dissolution of the old leadership of the House, is now Deputy Majority Leader. Hon. Kester Kyenge representing Logo State Constituency was also elected Majority Whip.