– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro
1st August 2018 - Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration
1st August 2018 - NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman
1st August 2018 - Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader
1st August 2018 - Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production
1st August 2018 - Gunmen strike convoy with Mali election materials, 12 killed in shootout
1st August 2018 - Tensions brew in Zimbabwe as opposition disputes election results
1st August 2018 - Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus
Home / Cover / National / Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro
ABBA MORO

Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro

— 1st August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has described as ‘most reprehensible and irresponsible’, the recent development at the Benue State House of Assembly where eight of 22 members held a plenary and moved for the impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Moro stated that the attempt to impeach the governor at this point in time would only serve the selfish interest of the cabal that has always held Benue state to ransom over time.

Said he, “The democratic way of terminating the tenure of an elected government official is the ballot box. That show of shame in the Benue state house of assembly is most reprehensible and irresponsible and will not stand the test of time.

“The Constitution, the grand norm of constitutionalism, contains succinct provisions for impeaching a governor. Anything outside these provisions is an invitation to anarchy and therefore unacceptable.

“Coming from a crop of persons elected to make laws for the good governance of Benue state is most irresponsible. This latest gangsteric, movie-like attempt to change the government of Benue State is assault on the sensibilities of Benue people.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration

“In the wake of the mindless killings of our people and pauperising economic conditions the least that Benue people desire and deserve is to be left in peace.

“I call on the police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the presence of security personnel that provided cover for seven of the thirty member Benue state house of assembly to perpetrate this shameful act brigandage,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABBA MORO

Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro

— 1st August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has described as ‘most reprehensible and irresponsible’, the recent development at the Benue State House of Assembly where eight of 22 members held a plenary and moved for the impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom. Moro stated that the attempt to impeach the governor at…

  • KEBBI

    Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN  The Kebbi State House of Assembly says it will not confirm the appointment of the state’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Asabe Karatu, over alleged falsification of  her primary school certificate. The refusal to confirm her appointment followed a motion by the Majority  Leader, Alhaji Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi South, during plenary, on Wednesday,…

  • NANS

    NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his emergence as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The congratulatory message is in a statement signed by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, on Wednesday in Enugu. Buhari emerged as ECOWAS chairman on Tuesday at…

  • ZAMFARA

    Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday, assured the 2,100 new corps members posted to Zamfara State under 2018 Batch `B’ that their safety would not be compromised. The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Dahunsi Muhammad gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen in Tsafe on Wednesday. The corps members posted to the state…

  • Eritrean

    Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN Solomon Awaju, the leader of the Eritrean contingent to the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta, on Wednesday said the athletes were hopeful of good performance in spite of facing challenges since arrival. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eritrea was one of the countries stranded at the Muritala International…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share