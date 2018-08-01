Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has described as ‘most reprehensible and irresponsible’, the recent development at the Benue State House of Assembly where eight of 22 members held a plenary and moved for the impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Moro stated that the attempt to impeach the governor at this point in time would only serve the selfish interest of the cabal that has always held Benue state to ransom over time.

Said he, “The democratic way of terminating the tenure of an elected government official is the ballot box. That show of shame in the Benue state house of assembly is most reprehensible and irresponsible and will not stand the test of time.

“The Constitution, the grand norm of constitutionalism, contains succinct provisions for impeaching a governor. Anything outside these provisions is an invitation to anarchy and therefore unacceptable.

“Coming from a crop of persons elected to make laws for the good governance of Benue state is most irresponsible. This latest gangsteric, movie-like attempt to change the government of Benue State is assault on the sensibilities of Benue people.

“In the wake of the mindless killings of our people and pauperising economic conditions the least that Benue people desire and deserve is to be left in peace.

“I call on the police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the presence of security personnel that provided cover for seven of the thirty member Benue state house of assembly to perpetrate this shameful act brigandage,” he said.