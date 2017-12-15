Benue Assembly confirms new state Chief Judge

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Friday, confirmed the nomination of Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge.

By this confirmation, Justice Onum is to take over from outgone Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iorhemen Hwande whose tenure ended on Friday.

In a statement made available to Sunnewsonline by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Ben Abunde, Justice Onum’s confirmation followed a letter of nomination addressed to the Speaker and read on the floor by the House Deputy Speaker, Mr. James Okefe.

The letter which forwarded Onum’s nomination to the House explained that following the recommendation from the National Judicial Council, (NJC), Governor Samuel Ortom has approved his appointment in line with Section 271 subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Member representing Adoka/Ogboju Constituency, Adam Okloho moved a motion that the nominee be confirmed and the motion was seconded by Dr. Adoga Onah.

Announcing his confirmation, the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Okefe described the New Chief Judge as an impeccable and impartial Judge whose track record of performance is outstanding.

Okefe also commended the NJC and Governor Samuel Ortom for finding Justice Onum worthy to hold the position adding that the fact that he is the first indigent from the Benue South Senatorial District to be appointed to the position, the Governor has proven that the APC administration in the State is fair to all manner of people.

The Deputy Speaker advised the new Chief Judge to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by rededicating himself to the smooth administration of justice.