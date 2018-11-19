The usual practice is to pick a running from the Benue South Senatorial District commonly referred to as Zone C dominated by the Idoma and Igede.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

When Emmanuel Jime emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 elections in Benue State, many thought his battles were over after crossing the hurdle of getting other aspirants to step down for him to emerge as a consensus candidate of the party.

But it looked like the battle had just begun for him. Up till the time of filing this report, he is yet to pick a running mate.

Daily Sun gathered that since the Tiv speaking areas of the state, Benue North East and Benue North West produced the governorship candidate, the usual practice is to pick a running from the Benue South Senatorial District commonly referred to as Zone C dominated by the Idoma and Igede.

At the last count, five prominent Zone C sons were brought forward to occupy the single position and it has been difficult for Jime and other party stakeholders to come to conclusion as to whom among them should be picked.

Those who were nominated according to our impeccable sources within the APC include Commandant-General of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akor, former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Dr. Sam Ode, former House of Representatives members, Hassan Saleh, Nelson Alapa as well as former National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Daniel Onjeh.

An impeccable source from within the APC who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence last Wednesday hinted that although, five persons were initially selected based on various interests, the names on the list was eventually narrowed down to just two names.