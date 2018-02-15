The Sun News
Benue: 60 more people killed by herdsmen since mass burial – Ortom

— 15th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has disclosed that 60 more people, including policemen and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue since after the mass burial of the Benue 73 on January 11 this year.

The Governor, who disclosed this when he played host to some Benue born musicians led by Zaaki Azzay at the Government House in Makurdi on Thursday, lamented that rather than the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris taking proactive measures to bring the killings to an end, he had decided to take sides.

Ortom noted that the IGP’s relocation to Benue at the height of the attacks further heightened tensions as the invading herdsmen became more daring in their attacks, killing even security operatives; and that he (IGP) refused to arrest anyone.

“The IGP has failed us but we are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for sending the Army to come and perform ‘Operation Cat Race’ in Benue. We hope that the Cat will be able to catch all the rats.

“All we are asking for is justice because in a situation where you favour a particular section and bias in your judgement against the other is not fair. That is why we are asking the IGP to resign his appointment to give way to another person who can perform better.

The Governor noted that the anti-open grazing law enacted in the state came as a necessity, stressing that even before the law was enacted the herdsmen had been killing Benue people in many local government areas of the state.

“That was why we decided to put an end to these wanton killings by enacting the law. The law emanated from the Benue people and they own it. The law protects everyone residing in Benue including the Fulani. But staying in Benue, you must obey the laws of the land. We are not intimidated by the killings but all we ask for is let there be justice.”

Earlier in a remark, leader of the delegation and the popular musician, Zaaky Azzay, who described the Benue massacres as uncalled for, said they were in the state to compliment the efforts of the Governor through a song (‘Our Benue’) composed by another Benue born musician, OD Woods.

Azzay said the song which features him and Rapizo alongside other renowned musicians is aimed at further drawing the attention of the whole world to the unfortunate killings in the state, a development which had reduced many families to becoming tenants at the IDP camps scattered across the state.

The group thereafter caught the attention of everyone as they presented the song at the a government House as well as at the IDP camp located a few kilometers after Agan Toll Gate.

Latest

Kaduna awaits Buhari ahead induction of Tsaigumi UAV

— 15th February 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna Residents of Kaduna are currently awaiting the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari who is billed to induct newly developed  Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) at the Nigerian Air Force base Kaduna today. UAVs include both autonomous drones and remotely piloted vehicles (RPVs). A UAV is capable of controlled, sustained level flight and is…

  • Abuja, Cross River, Abia lead in within city transport fares – NBS

    — 15th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (N380), Cross River (N303.57) and Abia (N250.00) were states with the highest bus journey-fare-within-city. In view of this, states with the lowest bus journey-fare-within-city were Bauchi (N96.67), Anambra (N112.67) and Borno (N120.00). The Transport Fare Watch report…

  • Kachikwu to Baru: Don’t embarrass FG, end fuel queues next week

    — 15th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has given marching orders to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru so as not to embarrass the Federal Government ahead of a major event coming up in the nation’s capital next week. This new directive from…

  • Centre for Management Development gets new DG

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Chonoko Bitrus, on Thursday, emerged as the Acting Director General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD). The CMD is a department under the Presidency. Bitrus, who took over from Kabri Usman, hails from Danko/Wasagu, in Kebbi State, with a degree in Political Science and is expected to stir up the administrative…

  • Buhari remains best bet for Nigeria, APC – Nwosu

    — 15th February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Imo State and Chief of Staff, Imo Government House, Uche Nwosu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best option for the country in 2019. Nwosu, who stated this in an interview with a select group of journalists, said that the country needs President Buhari to…

