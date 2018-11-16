“It’s near impossible to vote APC again. Any sane Benue person voting for APC is committing suicide given the pains we have gone through.”

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The pioneer Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, has said that anyone who votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in next year’s election is on a suicide mission.

Mrs. Apedzan, 67, a former federal lawmaker who also served as Commissioner for eight years in the administration of George Akume and had contributed immensely in the making of three governors and senators in Benue State, speaks on Benue politics and other issues of interest.

2019 general election beckons, what are your expectations?

My expectations are very high, but sorry to say, the players are not playing towards meeting my expectations. We have a federal government that is very lawless, completely lawless. One would have believed that we would have a level ground to play around with. Politics is not a war. I think everybody aspiring to be in office, aspiring to work for the society, to offer service to the society should see it that way. Unfortunately, now that politics has been commercialised, it has become a war. People who are going there to seek political offices, their supporters and all of them are playing like they are fighting war. I mean, the government keeps hammering that the election will be a free and fair; they shouted that, before Osun and Ekiti elections. But regrettably, I have not seen that free and fairness in all that happened.

In the recent primary elections, we all saw what happened. Aspirants have gone to court; some are protesting with placards, some are running all over the place across the states. Fortunately, the party I belong to, the PDP has tried as much as possible to be fair to the contestants. They have tried, I give them a pass mark but the other parties have not done that.

In Benue State, what is killing politics is non-conduct of party primaries. You sit down in your house and you write people’s names and announce. Meanwhile you asked others to buy forms and they spend lots of money to pick the forms. If I’m contesting an election and I’m defeated in the field I’ll say ‘well it is how God wants it and He doesn’t want me to be there.’ But where a primary election was not conducted and people emerge, it is very sad. Elections like that will clearly show that people who emerge will do everything to rig the general election because they are dying to have it. It is do or die for them.

Do you have any personal experience of the scenario you are painting?

In one case, a friend of mine on the other side, told me that, ‘look we did not have a primary election, but let me see how this thing is going to happen,’ and I asked him, ‘so who is going to vote, the people who are imposing this candidates, are they coming to Benue to vote? That will certainly breed chaos, they want to cause war, and they want to put Nigeria on fire.

Look at the situation we are in Nigeria today, there is poverty everywhere, people are dying, Benue State is worse off, minus issues of salaries, there is no food, we still have people in eight IDPs camps. No one is even sure that IDPs ran away from their homes with their PVCs. And with this kind of thing happening, people who have nothing to do are ready to commit any crime, because they are idle and they will be used. So I’m so scared about 2019. But I’m always prayerful, because I believe that God will hear my prayers and prayers of many, many other people that there shouldn’t be crisis because when or where they want to force their will on the people there will be crisis in Nigeria but I beg that INEC should play safe. INEC should try and be a neutral umpire that will be the only saving grace. Because from what is happening now, indications from all over the place have not shown that we are going to have a free and fair election in 2019.