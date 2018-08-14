Benue 2019:  Varsity Don gets  PDP elders’ endorsement

Linus Oota , Lafia

Political elders on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the four local governments of Gwer-East, Gwer-West, Makurdi and Guma in Benue State have commenced the process of pruning down the number of aspirants ahead of the governorship primaries of the party scheduled to commence next month.

This decision, our correspondent gathered, was meant to ensure that the number of aspirants vying for the position of governor of the state is reduced with a view to avert a rancorous, division and disenchantment that sowed a seed of discord amongst aspirants that led to protest votes during the 2015 elections in the state.

Although, this decision was not upon a directive of the PDP state secretariat, it was gathered that, elders of the four local governments which constitutes MINDA where the governorship has been zoned till 2023, made this decision in other to approach the forth coming election with a common front.

While Professor Tor Iorapuu, Dean of faculty of Arts, University of Jos, was picked from Gwer-East having beaten a former Vice Chancellor of Benue State University , Prof. David Ker and a labour Union leader, Comrade Simon Anchaver ,while Engr. Felix Atume emerged from Gwer-West.

Prof. Tor Iorapuu, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos, according to our findings, has since commenced reconciliation steps in ensuring that his co-contenders in the mock election unites for the good of the state.

Confirming the story, his media campaign officer, Andrew Oota said, “Yes there was mock election conducted by the PDP elders from Gwer-East Local government and Prof. Tor Iorapuu emerged victorious.

The idea of the mock election was basically an internal arrangement to prone down the number of aspirants across the four local governments of Gwer-East, Gwer West, Makurdi and Guma local governments which makes up MINDA bloc of the Tiv speaking extraction of Benue.

It is believed that this would guarantee a united house ahead of the party primaries scheduled to commence next September and we thank the PDP elders for this choice”.

Responding to a question, Mr. Oota said, “This decision is not expressly and constitutionally binding on any of the aspirants, but it is our hope that when people of honour submit themselves to a process, it is expected that they respect the outcome of such process.

However, Prof. Tor Iorapuu has since begun the process of unification and we are hopeful that in the end, we would all emerge winners, but clearly this is a man with a global view, mentally and physically prepared for the job of governor of Benue state.”