Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race

— 5th September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

 A governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Terhemen Tarzoor, has withdrawn from the PDP gubernatorial race ahead of the 2019 elections.

Tarzoor who, until Wednesday, was one of the aspirants vying for the plum job on the platform of the PDP, said he took the decision to back out from the race after watching recent happenings in the party.

The former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, who described his action as a ‘life-changing’ decision, however, noted that he had no ill-feelings against anyone and urged his supporters to be calm and law-abiding as they await his next line of action.

According to him, “I am taking a life changing decision. I want to announce to the general public that having done so much for where I am, I came into the race for governorship in 2011.

READ ALSO: Group alleges minister planning to truncate direct primaries in Ebonyi APC

“We lost out in 2015 not on the grounds that we were not on a popular position but because it was not God’s time.

“We went up to the supreme court, we never got justice but we got judgement and we took it in good fate as law-abiding citizens.

“We went back to the trenches to start consulting for the 2019 elections and that we have been doing since 2016.

“The time has come to tell the Benue populace to say Tarzoor has contributed to the party (PDP) immensely and if the party does not see my contribution, I am now rescinding my position to contest on the platform of the PDP.

“I am not pushing further with my decision to contest the election, I therefore have withdrawn to contest on the platform of the PDP.

“I have no ill feelings or angry with anybody. I have withdrawn from the race to contest for the governorship election.

“I am out of the race for today. I call on my supporters to remain calm and wait for further consultative decisions from me.

Although, he is yet to announce his next line of action, there are speculations that Tarzoor might soon be dumping the PDP to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next few days.

