Benin Republic deploys 150 troops to fight Boko Haram insurgents

The Republic of Benin has deployed 150 soldiers to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to fight Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region, an official has disclosed.

Chief Military Public Information Officer of the Force, Col. Mustapha Anka, made the disclosure in a statement he issued, on Thursday, in Maidurguri.

Anka said that the troops comprised eight officers and 142 soldiers, adding that the contingent had arrived MNJTF’s headquarters, Farcha Camp, Ndjamena, Chad.

He quoted the Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, as urging the troops to be good ambassadors of their country.

Irabor, however, admonished the troops to be law-abiding, disciplined and display a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“Gen. Irabor reminded the troops of their tasks, which involve garrison duties for the MNJTF.

“The commander thanked the President of the Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, the government and good people of the republic for their unflinching support in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad region,’’ he said.

Benin Republic is the fifth West African country to join the MNJTF, beside Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad. (NAN)