The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Benin Republic deploys 150 troops to fight Boko Haram insurgents
16th November 2017 - Lagos clears air over Banire’s property
16th November 2017 - Da Vinci painting of Jesus sells for record $450m
16th November 2017 - Zimbabwean priest mediating potential Mugabe exit – report
16th November 2017 - Oxfam hopes democracy in Zimbabwe will survive after coup
16th November 2017 - Kidnap of Briton: JTF launches manhunt for kingpin in Delta
16th November 2017 - Ghana budgets $13.9b in 2018
16th November 2017 - Canada won’t send peacekeepers to Mali in near future – officials
16th November 2017 - Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa
Home / National / Benin Republic deploys 150 troops to fight Boko Haram insurgents

Benin Republic deploys 150 troops to fight Boko Haram insurgents

— 16th November 2017

The Republic of Benin has deployed 150 soldiers to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to fight Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region, an official has disclosed.

Chief Military Public Information Officer of the Force, Col. Mustapha Anka, made the disclosure in a statement he issued, on Thursday, in Maidurguri.

Anka said that the troops comprised eight officers and 142 soldiers, adding that the contingent had arrived MNJTF’s headquarters, Farcha Camp, Ndjamena, Chad.

He quoted the Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, as urging the troops to be good ambassadors of their country.

Irabor, however, admonished the troops to be law-abiding, disciplined and display a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“Gen. Irabor reminded the troops of their tasks, which involve garrison duties for the MNJTF.

“The commander thanked the President of the Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, the government and good people of the republic for their unflinching support in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad region,’’ he said.

Benin Republic is the fifth West African country to join the MNJTF, beside Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad. (NAN)

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benin Republic deploys 150 troops to fight Boko Haram insurgents

— 16th November 2017

The Republic of Benin has deployed 150 soldiers to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to fight Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region, an official has disclosed. Chief Military Public Information Officer of the Force, Col. Mustapha Anka, made the disclosure in a statement he issued, on Thursday, in Maidurguri. Anka said that…

  • Lagos clears air over Banire’s property

    — 16th November 2017

    …Says planning permit request is routine, affects several other houses …No 48-hour demolition notice served The Lagos State Government has reacted to claims that it was out to demolish a property belonging to National legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, saying the planed demolition was a routine exercise targeted at properties…

  • Kidnap of Briton: JTF launches manhunt for kingpin in Delta

    — 16th November 2017

    The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), has launched a manhunt for the leader of a kidnap gang identified as Karowei Gbakumor in Delta. The Commander, OPDS, Rear Adm. Suleiman Apochi, disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited Enekorogha community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta where four British Missionaries were kidnapped…

  • Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

    — 16th November 2017

    Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalyng, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to allocate more funds to sports in Nigeria. Dalung made the call in Abuja while receiving the victorious Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Team from the World English Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC), in Nairobi, Kenya, led by its president, Suleiman Gora….

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share