The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - Rivers 2019: Amaechi’s plot to impose governor ‘ll fail –RVSG
18th June 2017 - Benin monarch suspends Odionwere over cultural infractions 
18th June 2017 - Give us Biafra now – Bishop Udeh
18th June 2017 - Homeowners’ charter: Ogun to distribute 1000 C of O to beneficiaries
18th June 2017 - RCCG Lagos Province 54 hosts special family programme
18th June 2017 - Ambode to host Muslims Eid-Il- Fitri ‘get-together’
18th June 2017 - Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ondo, renders many homeless
18th June 2017 - Quit notice: S/East elders reply northern elders
18th June 2017 - Dons brainstorm on how to restructure Nigeria 
18th June 2017 - Fire guts Gen Diya’s Lagos house
Home / National / Benin monarch suspends Odionwere over cultural infractions 

Benin monarch suspends Odionwere over cultural infractions 

— 18th June 2017

From Tony Osauzo,
Benin

The Odionwere of Evbiekoi village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, Pa Igbinake Aghaku has been suspended and stripped of his traditional duties as Odionwere by the Oba of Benin for violating the cultural and traditional norms and practices of Benin Kingdom.
The Oba gave the suspension order in an open mediation court session held at Ugha-Ozolua in his palace on Thursday while ruling on a complaint brought to the Palace by Ohen N’
Ukoni of Evbiekoi, accused the Odionwere of operating Community Development Association (CDA) and splitting the village into two.
The Oba in his wisdom, directed the second in command in Evbiekoi, Pa Airenmwinkiekie Imasuen to assume the position of Odionwere while the Oka-Ighele, Monday Odigie should be performing the traditional rites of Odionwere in Ogue-Edion in line with the culture and tradition of Benin Kingdom.
The monarch reminded the people that no Enogie, Ohen or Odionwere has the power to remove “Ukhure” from Ogue-Edion as Ohen N’Ukoni did, and consequently ordered the immediate return of the “Ukhure to the Ogue-Edion in Evbiekoi by OhenN’Ukoni.
Oba Ewuare II warned Youths still parading themselves as CDA members in Evbiekoi and other towns and villages in Benin Kingdom to desist or would be handed over to the Solomon Arase task force for prosecution according to the anti-CDA law in the state.
In another matter involving Pa Samuel Enoma Emokpae and some property owners in Okha village in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, the monarch resolved that, since the court had already delivered judgment in favour of Pa Samuel Enoma Emokpae as the rightful owner of the parcel of land in dispute, the palace had no other resolution to make on the matter, than to advise the people whose houses are on the said land to appeal to Pa Enoma for settlement.

 

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers 2019: Amaechi’s plot to impose governor ‘ll fail –RVSG

— 18th June 2017

The Rivers State Government yesterday said that current efforts by the immediate past governor of the state and current Minister of Transportation Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi to impose a governor in the state will fail. In a statement in Port Harcourt, entitled “ Amaechi and the limits of hubris”, the state Commissioner for Information and…

Share

  • Benin monarch suspends Odionwere over cultural infractions 

    — 18th June 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The Odionwere of Evbiekoi village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, Pa Igbinake Aghaku has been suspended and stripped of his traditional duties as Odionwere by the Oba of Benin for violating the cultural and traditional norms and practices of Benin Kingdom. The Oba gave the suspension order in an open…

    Share

  • Give us Biafra now – Bishop Udeh

    — 18th June 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, (a.k.a) By Fire By Fire, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has told the Igbo not to misuse the opportunity offered by the quit notice from Arewa youths in actualizing Biafra. Bishop Udeh in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday, insisted that there was no…

    Share

  • Homeowners’ charter: Ogun to distribute 1000 C of O to beneficiaries

    — 18th June 2017

    The Ogun State Government will be presenting 1000 Certificates of Occupancy and other title documents to another batch of beneficiaries under the Homeowners’ Charter Programme conceived by the administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun. The Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail who stated this in his office said that beneficiaries would collect their documents…

    Share

  • RCCG Lagos Province 54 hosts special family programme

    — 18th June 2017

    Lagos Province 54 of The Redeemed Christian Church of God will host a special family programme tagged “Breakforth 2017” on Sunday July 2, 2017 at 7: 00am According to a statement issued by the host pastor, Ben Femi Ayanda, the programme will be held at the Museum Centre of the Lagos State University (LASU), along Oba…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share