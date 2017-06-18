Benin monarch suspends Odionwere over cultural infractions 

From Tony Osauzo,

Benin

The Odionwere of Evbiekoi village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, Pa Igbinake Aghaku has been suspended and stripped of his traditional duties as Odionwere by the Oba of Benin for violating the cultural and traditional norms and practices of Benin Kingdom.

The Oba gave the suspension order in an open mediation court session held at Ugha-Ozolua in his palace on Thursday while ruling on a complaint brought to the Palace by Ohen N’

Ukoni of Evbiekoi, accused the Odionwere of operating Community Development Association (CDA) and splitting the village into two.

The Oba in his wisdom, directed the second in command in Evbiekoi, Pa Airenmwinkiekie Imasuen to assume the position of Odionwere while the Oka-Ighele, Monday Odigie should be performing the traditional rites of Odionwere in Ogue-Edion in line with the culture and tradition of Benin Kingdom.

The monarch reminded the people that no Enogie, Ohen or Odionwere has the power to remove “Ukhure” from Ogue-Edion as Ohen N’Ukoni did, and consequently ordered the immediate return of the “Ukhure to the Ogue-Edion in Evbiekoi by OhenN’Ukoni.

Oba Ewuare II warned Youths still parading themselves as CDA members in Evbiekoi and other towns and villages in Benin Kingdom to desist or would be handed over to the Solomon Arase task force for prosecution according to the anti-CDA law in the state.

In another matter involving Pa Samuel Enoma Emokpae and some property owners in Okha village in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, the monarch resolved that, since the court had already delivered judgment in favour of Pa Samuel Enoma Emokpae as the rightful owner of the parcel of land in dispute, the palace had no other resolution to make on the matter, than to advise the people whose houses are on the said land to appeal to Pa Enoma for settlement.