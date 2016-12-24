The Sun News
Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs

24th December 2016

Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Most of the ATMs in the city on Saturday are reported to not be dispensing cash.

Many of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had been in some of the banks as early as 5a.m.to avoid the crowd that would arrive in the bank premises later.

They also raised concern about their suffering in getting access to the machines which they alleged were not even fed with enough cash for the day.

For instance, Mr John Ebidah, said people had been exposed to risk all in attempts to withdraw money via ATMs.

He called for the relevant authorities to urgently look into the matter, especially bank managers in Benin.

Another resident, Mr Osato Owie, alleged that the banks deliberately refused to put enough money in the machines.

“I don’t understand how one, with his money in the bank, can find it extremely difficult to make use of ATMs.

Similarly, Mrs Nkechi Goddy-Asekomhe, said after several attempt at making use of the ATM, she met with one official of a particular bank.

“He told me that it was because of the cash challenges that made the bank to load few ATMs,’’ she quoted the official.

(Source: NAN)

President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

— 24th December 2016

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed. He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers…

  • Tension in Kaduna

    — 24th December 2016

    OVER INCESSANT KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN PART EL-RUFAI HAS FAILED- PDP CHIEFTAIN POLITICIANS HAVE HIJACKED KILLINGS- FULANI LEADER EL-RUFAI SUES FOR PEACE By: ISMAIL OMIPIDAN In March 2015, towards the build to the April 2015 general elections, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, then, as All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, had while speaking on a Freedom Radio…

  • President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obanloye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at  Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying…

  • Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs

    — 24th December 2016

    Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Most of the ATMs in the city on Saturday are reported to not be dispensing cash. Many of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had been in some of the…

  • Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ‎German Chancellor, Angela Merkel‎, to remain resolute following the terror attack in the country’s capital Berlin at the city’s Christmas market. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted the President as saying that the latest terror attacks on Germany are a…

