Benefits of water

Medical experts say the human body cannot function without water. This is so because, depending on its size, the human body contains from 55 per cent to 78 per cent water – 55 per cent for some adults and 78 per cent for children.

According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the cells in the body are full of water. The brain and heart, for example, are composed of 73 per cent water. The lungs have about 83 per cent water.

The skin contains 64 per cent water. Muscles and kidneys are 79 per cent. The bones are 31 per cent water. The excellent ability of water to dissolve substances allows our cells to use valuable nutrients, minerals, and chemicals in biological processes.