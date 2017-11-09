Benefits of cucumber

By Rebecca Kalaowubo

Cucumber, a long, green-skinned fruit with watery flesh, is usually eaten raw in salads or pickled. Although native to the Chinese Himalayan region, it is widely cultivated, but very rare in the wild.

Interestingly, cucumber is good overall health, especially during the summer, since they are mostly made of water and important nutrients essential for the body. The flesh of cucumbers is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and folic acid, while the hard skin is rich in fiber and a range of minerals, including magnesium, molybdenum, and potassium. Also, cucumber contains silica, a trace mineral that contributes greatly to strengthening connective tissues. They are known to heal many skin problems, under eye swelling and sunburn.

Cucumber also contains ascorbic and acids, which prevent water loss. Other benefits include:

Protection of brain

Cucumber contains an anti-inflammatory flavonol called fisetin that plays an important role in brain health. In addition to improving your memory and protecting your nerve cells from age-related decline, fisetin has been found to prevent progressive memory and learning impairments in mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

Reduction of cancer

Cucumber contains polyphenols called lignans (pinoresinol, lariciresinol, and secoisolariciresinol), which may help to lower the risk of breast, uterine, ovarian, and prostate cancers. It also contains phytonutrients called cucurbitacins, which also have anti-cancer properties.

Keeps body hydrated

If you are too busy to drink enough water, munch on the cool cucumber, which is 96 per cent water. It will cheerfully compensate.

Fights inflammation

Cucumber may help to “cool” the inflammatory response in the body, and animal studies suggest that it reduce unwanted inflammation, in part by inhibiting the activity of pro-inflammatory enzymes (including cyclo-oxygenase 2, or COX-2).

Freshens breath

Placing a cucumber slice on the roof of your mouth may help to rid your mouth of odor-causing bacteria. According to the principles of Ayurveda, eating cucumbers may also help to release excess heat in your stomach, which is said to be a primary cause of bad breath.

Manages stress

Cucumber contains multiple B vitamins, including Vitamin B1, Vitamin B5, and Vitamin B7 (biotin). B vitamins are known to help ease feelings of anxiety and buffer some of the damaging effects of stress.