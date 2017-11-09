The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Benefits of cucumber
9th November 2017 - Illegal medicine dealers on increase – PCN
9th November 2017 - Cancer researcher makes case for increased funding for R&D
9th November 2017 - How to keep baby’s skin healthy – Unilever
9th November 2017 - We like quality and durable jobs –FMC boss
8th November 2017 - JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud
8th November 2017 - FG faulted over funding to economic sector
8th November 2017 - Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka
8th November 2017 - International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%
8th November 2017 - Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta
Home / Health / Benefits of cucumber

Benefits of cucumber

— 9th November 2017

By Rebecca Kalaowubo

Cucumber, a long, green-skinned fruit with watery flesh, is usually eaten raw in salads or pickled. Although native to the Chinese Himalayan region, it is widely cultivated, but very rare in the wild.

Interestingly, cucumber is good overall health, especially during the summer, since they are mostly made of water and important nutrients essential for the body. The flesh of cucumbers is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and folic acid, while the hard skin is rich in fiber and a range of minerals, including magnesium, molybdenum, and potassium. Also, cucumber contains silica, a trace mineral that contributes greatly to strengthening connective tissues. They are known to heal many skin problems, under eye swelling and sunburn.

Cucumber also contains ascorbic and acids, which prevent water loss. Other benefits include:

Protection of brain

Cucumber contains an anti-inflammatory flavonol called fisetin that plays an important role in brain health. In addition to improving your memory and protecting your nerve cells from age-related decline, fisetin has been found to prevent progressive memory and learning impairments in mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

Reduction of cancer

Cucumber contains polyphenols called lignans (pinoresinol, lariciresinol, and secoisolariciresinol), which may help to lower the risk of breast, uterine, ovarian, and prostate cancers. It also contains phytonutrients called cucurbitacins, which also have anti-cancer properties.

Keeps body hydrated

If you are too busy to drink enough water, munch on the cool cucumber, which is 96 per cent water. It will cheerfully compensate.

Fights inflammation

Cucumber may help to “cool” the inflammatory response in the body, and animal studies suggest that it reduce unwanted inflammation, in part by inhibiting the activity of pro-inflammatory enzymes (including cyclo-oxygenase 2, or COX-2).

Freshens breath

Placing a cucumber slice on the roof of your mouth may help to rid your mouth of odor-causing bacteria. According to the principles of Ayurveda, eating cucumbers may also help to release excess heat in your stomach, which is said to be a primary cause of bad breath.

Manages stress

Cucumber contains multiple B vitamins, including Vitamin B1, Vitamin B5, and Vitamin B7 (biotin). B vitamins are known to help ease feelings of anxiety and buffer some of the damaging effects of stress.

Post Views: 33
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

— 8th November 2017

  …Reels out exam fraud committed in 2017 UTME by CBT centres From: Gabriel Dike Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday read the riot act to Computer Based Test (CBT) operators nationwide to avoid malpractices on the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Prof Oloyede who gave…

  • FG faulted over funding to economic sector

    — 8th November 2017

    An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka

    — 8th November 2017

    Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka has said that issues relating to the welfare of military personnel must be addressed to minimise complaints of  human rights abuse among them. Adeka, who is the Special Adviser on Security in Nasarawa State, made the suggestion at the Presidential panel Investigating allegations of the abuse of human rights by the…

  • International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%

    — 8th November 2017

    Major blue chip companies on Wednesday posted gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to sustained the market momentum for the second consecutive day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Breweries led the gainers’ table with a gain of N4.20 to close at N45.20 per share. Dangote Cement came second with a…

  • Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain. Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base. Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share