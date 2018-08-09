“We must find new ways and new political will to help these children, wherever they live, benefit from the lifesaving benefits of breastfeeding.” Doris Obinna As the world celebrates breastfeeding week, the recommendation of American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) comes to mind. The AAP recommends exclusive breastfeeding for newborn for the first six months. It said breast milk must not be replaced by formula milk, juice or water during the first 6 months of newborn, adding that after six months, breastfeeding should be continued along with other nourishing foods for the baby. Every year, countries around the world observe World Breastfeeding Week for a good reason. This year, the World Health Assembly embraced the annual celebration of the event as a valuable way to advocate for the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding. READ ALSO: Boosting breastfeeding in Nigeria The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is “Breastfeeding: Foundation for Life,” a recognition of the importance of breastfeeding to a baby’s future. Establishing exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months helps young children grow, prevents undernutrition, promotes brain development and reduce the risk of children becoming overweight. Breastfeeding is also a newborn’s first vaccine, providing vital antibodies and an immunity boost. From the earliest moments of a child’s life, breastfeeding can mean the difference between life and death. Putting newborns to the breast within the first hour of life safeguards them against newborn deaths. In fact, improving breastfeeding practices could save the lives of 823, 000 children under age five every year. And in emergency settings, when communities are faced with limited access to clean water and basic health services, breastfeeding guarantees a safe, nutritious and accessible food source for infants and young children, while shielding them from disease.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), exclusive breastfeeding is defined as no other food or drink, not even water, except breast milk (including expressed or from a wet nurse) for six months of life, but allows the infant to receive oral rehydration salt (ORS), drops and syrups (vitamins, minerals and medicines. A Consultant Pediatrician, Dr. Gorika Bansal, said despite these clear benefits, many children are missing out. According to her, "globally, only about two out of five of all newborns are put to the breast within an hour of birth and only 40 per cent of children less than six months of age are exclusively breastfed. There are many reasons millions of women are unable to start and continue breastfeeding successfully. "For example, many women give birth without access to quality care, counselling and support they need from health workers. Others are given infant formula or other substitutes in maternity facilities, when they could be breastfeeding. We must find new ways and new political will to help these children, wherever they live, benefit from the lifesaving benefits of breastfeeding." A 2018 scorecard released by the Global Breastfeeding Collective, a partnership of more than 20 international agencies and non-governmental organisations co-led by United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) and WHO, calls for more action and investment in a number of areas. It recommends increased funding for comprehensive breastfeeding programmes, better monitoring systems to track breastfeeding trends, strengthened maternity and paternity leave provisions that encourage breastfeeding and improved breastfeeding counselling and support in health facilities.