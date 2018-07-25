– The Sun News
25th July 2018 - Beneficiaries laud FG on school feeding initiative
25th July 2018 - Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.
25th July 2018 - CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences
25th July 2018 - APC primary: Observer group recommends direct system for elections
25th July 2018 - 2019: Nigerians must rise above sentiments in choosing president – Okupe
25th July 2018 - Death sentence for Osu caste
25th July 2018 - Destiny and prayer (1)
25th July 2018 - Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit
25th July 2018 - Watchout to prevent SIM swap scams
25th July 2018 - Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions
BANK

Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

— 25th July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Alhaji Abdulsalam Hassan, on Tuesday, presented 10 Toyota Hilux vans, fitted with security gadgets to the Taraba State Government for onward distribution to security agencies in the state. Hassan said that the bank’s gesture was in appreciation of the cordial relationship between the bank and…

  • CNPP

    CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

    — 25th July 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the Executive as a ‘threat to democracy’. The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to Daily Sun, …

  • CHOOSING NEXT PRESIDENT

    2019: Nigerians must rise above sentiments in choosing president – Okupe

    — 25th July 2018

    Doyin Okupe has advised and cautioned Nigerians to put away tribal or religious sentiments in choosing the country’s next president. Job Osazuwa As the race to 2019 general elections gathers more impetus, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has advised and cautioned Nigerians to put away…

  • SIM SWAP

    Watchout to prevent SIM swap scams

    — 25th July 2018

    SIM swap is a type of phishing fraud that poses a serious threat to customer and bank security. The fraudster obtains an individual’s banking details through phishing techniques… Chinenye Anuforo In today’s mobile-centric world, using smartphones for Internet banking is standard practice for most people, but do customers know they could be at risk of…

  • MEANS

    Nigerians have means to overcome challenges – Gauer, outgoing French Ambassador

    — 25th July 2018

    “Nigerians have the means to overcome their difficulties and their challenges and young Nigerians deserve more security and improved governance.” Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Amidst the uncertainty travelling within Nigeria, the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, has sensationally revealed that he travelled half of Nigeria, particularly to Sokoto and Lagos by road. Gauer,…

