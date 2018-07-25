From Cross River, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti to Bauchi, some of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-SIP, particularly in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), are speaking.

Close to four years in President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, one of the programmes of the Federal Government, which has resonated, is the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP). In the programme, millions of lives have been touched as the Federal Government feeds schoolchildren.

From Cross River, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti to Bauchi, some of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-SIP, particularly in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), are speaking. They are full of commendations for government.

At Obere Primary School, Obere, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, a cook who was a beneficiary of the scheme, Mrs. Anu Akintola, commended the Federal Government for initiating the school feeding programme.

Her words: “I got the contract to be cooking for pupils at the school. In my nine months of cooking here, the children are so excited whenever it is mealtime. The head of the school confessed to me that the school attendance has increased and has been stable since the feeding programme started. Nobody misses the meal. It is not just a meal but also a balanced diet. Certain ingredients are expected in any food we cook.