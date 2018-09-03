– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Ben Arfa completes Rennes move 
3rd September 2018 - Atletico captain bites Vinicius Jnr in derby 
3rd September 2018 - So much for national interest
3rd September 2018 - CR7 demands three bodyguards
3rd September 2018 - Afcon 2019 Qualifier: Eagles’ camp open in Seychelles 
3rd September 2018 - ITTF African tourney: Nigeria, Egypt ‘re top seeds 
3rd September 2018 - Niger 2018: Eaglets up against Baby Etalons
3rd September 2018 - Galatasaray’ll come back stronger -Onyekuru
3rd September 2018 - Abia State honours Anyansi-Agwu
3rd September 2018 - Hamilton clinches 5th Italian GP 
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Ben Arfa completes Rennes move 
Ben Arfa

Ben Arfa completes Rennes move 

— 3rd September 2018

Rennes have announced the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa with a video hailing the arrival of ‘an artist’ at the French club.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June.

Rennes, 14th in Ligue 1, revealed their latest signing with a video on Twitter starting at the Church of the Jacobins.

The church was built in the year 1230 and is described as ‘an exceptional testimony to southern gothic design’.

READ ALSO CR7 demands three bodyguards

The video blends the art associated with the southern France region alongside highlight clips of Ben Arfa from throughout his career – all to the tune of ABC by the Jackson 5.

Ben Arfa had spent two seasons at PSG but didn’t make an appearance in the 2017-18 season. Before that, played for Nice in 2014-15.

There were reports earlier this week that Ben Arfa may seek damages from PSG after going so long without competitive action.

His lawyer, Christophe Berand, was quoted by RMC Sport as saying: ‘My client’s value has depreciated after a long period without playing.

‘It was discrimination and unjustified isolation.’

Rennes host Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday before taking on Ben Arfa’s former club Nice on September 15, after the international break.

Rennes are in the Europa League this season, in Group K alongside Astana, Dinamo Kiev and Jablonec.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICS

Kalu: The man and his politics

— 3rd September 2018

The former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance. Modestus Umenzekwe Master strategist Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is one of most generous Igbo man living. He is man who makes and keeps friendship, in all…

  • NOMINATION

    Turmoil in APC over primaries, nomination fee

    — 3rd September 2018

    The warning was a reaction to an invitation informing APC aspirants for the 2019 elections of a meeting to kick against the cost of nomination forms… • Party exco reads riot act to complainants Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Chukwudi Nweje Controversies over the mode of primary elections to be adopted by the All Progressives Congress…

  • 2019: Again - Buhari promises free, FAIR ELECTIONS

    2019: Again, Buhari promises free, fair elections

    — 3rd September 2018

    “I’ve no fear about free and fair elections because that is what brought me to my present position. I know what I went through…” Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said as a beneficiary of free and fair elections, he is not afraid of a credible process in 2019. READ ALSO: 2019: Abia youths…

  • OKOROCHA

    Why I chose my son-in-law as successor – Okorocha

    — 3rd September 2018

    Okorocha maintained that the free education programme in the state, which some of his opponents had tried to discredit, has yielded remarkable results. • Imo gov can’t sponsor me – Nneji Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed why he is throwing his weight behind his Chief of Staff,…

  • South East govs decry poor state of Enugu AIRPORT

    South East govs decry poor state of Enugu airport

    — 3rd September 2018

    David Umahi, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of their meeting, requested steps be taken for the reactivation of the cargo section of Enugu airport. • Praise Ugwuanyi on infrastructure devt Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu The deplorable state of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, dominated deliberations at the South East Governors’…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share