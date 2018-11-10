Africa’s leading multiplatform broadcast network, Kwesé, will broadcast two highly-anticipated live events this weekend via its satellite TV and mobile platforms.

Boxing fans will be treated to the cruiserweight world title fight between England’s Tony Bellew and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk while tennis lovers will enjoy the best of tennis as Kwesé TV delivers the Fed Cup finals between the Czech Republic and USA.

Kwesé customers will be able to watch these live sporting events on the Kwesé Events pop-up channel, Kwesé TV channel 300, or on their mobile devices by downloading the Kwesé iflix app.

READ ALSO Not all senior advocates are good lawyers – Robert Clarke, SAN

The Kwesé Events pop-up channel will open on Saturday 10 November kicking-off with the broadcast of the Fed Cup Final day 1 match between the Czech Republic and USA at 1.45pm. The Fed Cup final day 2 match will however air on Kwesé Free Sports, ch 285.

At 6pm on Saturday 10 November, coverage of the Bellew v Usyk boxing bout will begin and continue until about midnight.

35-year old Bellew from Liverpool takes a shot at WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO world cruiserweight champion Usyk, 31, at the Manchester Arena, England. Bellew (30-2-1, 19 KOs) steps back to the cruiserweight division after beating fellow Englishman, David Haye twice in heavyweight while 2012 Olympic gold medallist, Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs), is the king of the division.

Select matches of the NBA and NFL continue to air on Kwesé Free Sports, channel 285. The NBA weekend line-up on Kwesé TV includes; Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves at 4am and Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks at 9pm both on Saturday 10 November, and Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets at 9.30pm on Sunday 11 November.

Kwesé Free Sports also continues to broadcast its Premier League match of the week every Saturday. Football fans will this weekend enjoy the encounter between sixth-placed Bournemouth and seventeenth-placed Newcastle at 4pm on Saturday 10 November.

Sports fans in and around the Tafawa Balewa Square, venue of the 38th Lagos International Trade Fair, can visit the Kwesé stand or their nearest Kwesé branded store(s) to purchase a Kwesé TV decoder and dish for N10,960 or download the Kwesé iflix app available on the App Store or Google Play.