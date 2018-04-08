The Sun News
Believe it or not, I’m still virgin at 25 –Crowncy Anyanwu, actress

— 8th April 2018

Rita Okoye

If you want to see the emotional side of Nollywood actress, Crowncy Anyanwu, pose a question about her father.

In fact, for her, talking about dad is no go area. But would anyone blame her? Since she was two, and as the only daughter in a family of five, she’s never enjoyed the love and care of a father and this has made her to be up in arms with him.

In this interview, Anyanwu talks about the challenges of being raised by a single mother and how she handles lonely nights as a virging. Enjoy it.

How long have you been doing movies?

I have been doing movies for two years now. I have always wanted to be an actress. Before now, I have been playing some ‘waka pass’ roles, and at the end of the day, the movie won’t see the light of day. But I kept pushing because I have always dreamt of been an actress.

Can you recall your first movie and how much you were paid?

I was so lucky. I was given a good role and was paid N25, 000. The movie is ‘Bank Money’ and I played the role of Bishop Okon’s lover. The film also featured Mr. Ibu and Francis Duru.

 

How did you feel acting alongside the top shots in the industry?

They were very friendly. There were no challenges at all, because it’s a comedy movie. The top actors were making everyone laugh at location.

 Who are those you admire and look up acting with?

Oh, my sweetheart, Genevieve Nnaji is one. I love her so much. I pray God will take me to her level someday. I love Tonto Dikeh as well.

 Tonto Dikeh with all her controversies?

Yeah. Everything about her inspires me a lot.

 An actress once said she loves Genevieve so much that she turns her on; do you also feel the same way?

No! I don’t feel the same. I am only struggling to get to her level. That’s all.

 So, your love for her doesn’t turn you on?

Why are you particular about this ‘turn on’ thing? Do you think I’m a lesbian? Or have you heard any rumour that I am a lesbian? Please, count me out!

 How about your male colleagues, who do you admire among them?

Yeah, I love Zubby Michael and his ‘madness’. Gosh! I just love dark guys!

 So, it’s safe to say you are crushing on dark guys like John Dumelo and Jim Iyke?

You are really funny. Yes, John Dumelo and Jim Iyke are very cute. Only setting eyes on them can… you know… you understand na? But I can’t crush on a married man.

 Aside dark skin, what else do you want in a man?

I want him dark and handsome. He must also be God fearing and, most importantly, very rich.

 Do you plan to go into movie production some day?

I have produced a couple of movies already. They are ‘War For Love’ with Zubby Michael and Rachael Okonkwo; ‘A Minute Decision’ with Ken Eric, Harry B. Anyanwu and Onny Michael. I also produced ‘Hunted Bride’ featuring Zubby Michael, Eve Esin and others.

  Wow, you produced all these just within two years you joined the industry? How did you make it happen?

Most of my colleagues are surprised as well, but it’s just the Lord’s doing.

 Movie production is quite capital intensive, how did you cope?

Yes, it cost me millions of naira, but when you plan well, the result is always good. Everything depends on God. It has been awesome, so far.

 Aside movies, what else do you do?

I import goods from Dubai and China. Although, I have been to China only once, Dubai is my main route. I import hair and women accessories like bags in large quantity. I have a shop in Abuja and Owerri. Don’t mind me, I started looking for money on time, from the age of eight. In fact, I made my first N1000 at the age of eight. Not from an uncle or aunt’s gifts but from my hustles. For now, however, I want to focus on my career fully.

 What was your parents’ reaction when you told them you were going into movies?

My mom supported me full time, she would always give me transport fare to go for movie auditions or rehearsals in those days. But I don’t have good relationship with my dad, so I don’t care if he supports my career or not.

 So, a single mom trained you?

Yes, my mother single-handedly trained me. I promised to make her proud. My parents are still very much alive but they are not living together. Their separation wasn’t easy on us the children. It wasn’t a good experience, but my mother made us not to feel the absence of our dad.

 How old were you when they separated?

I was two-years-old.

 So, you don’t have any fond memory of your father?

I visit him sometimes. Please, let’s not talk about my family again. It is making me emotional.

 Are you presently in a relationship?

No, I am not. I am still a virgin. Oh yes, it may be hard to believe… but that’s the truth. Most people out there think virgins are hard to find in Nollywood. That’s why it may be hard to believe, but then, I am still a virgin at 25. I’m a proof. 

 When do you plan to ‘feel like a woman’?

Boyfriends can wait, my career is more important. But then rich guys can get close on a neutral relationship.

  So, in those lonely nights, how do you conquer the urge to be with a man?

As a virgin, I don’t have an urge for sex. I think maybe because I have not done it before, and I don’t also believe in masturbation. My virginity is hard to believe… right? But that’s the honest truth.

