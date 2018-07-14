– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - Belgium capture third place with decisive win over England
14th July 2018 - Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018
14th July 2018 - Ikere community not in support of Eleka – Olukere
14th July 2018 - Wimbledon 2018: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: EU wants continued consolidation of democracy in Nigeria – Karlsen
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count
14th July 2018 - Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far
14th July 2018 - Ekiti decides: Too early to comment on exercise – Fayemi
14th July 2018 - Russia 2018: 60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup stranded, duped
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Belgium capture third place with decisive win over England
Belgium

Belgium capture third place with decisive win over England

— 14th July 2018

sbnation

It was a match that at times lacked effort, but two beautiful moments from Belgium gave one of the most likable teams of the tournament third place.

The third-place match is always a strange game, as it usually features two teams that have no interest in being there. At times this match felt that way, as the effort was, let’s say, uneven. Defending in midfield was at times non-existent.

Belgium to their credit played an extremely strong lineup, nearly replicating the team they’ve put out for most of the tournament. And that strong lineup caught England off guard early, when Nacer Chadli broke down the left wing and played in a cross to Thomas Meunier, who beat Danny Rose to the ball and clattered home a finish.

Form there the match settled down in a big way, though in the second half England did push forward, committing men to the box and trying to nab the equalizer. Unfortunately that opened up the field for the counter-attack, which Belgium repeatedly took advantage of, though they weren’t able to capitalize until the 82nd minute, when Eden Hazard broke through on a beautiful through ball from Kevin De Bruyne and finished hard past Jordan Pickford.

All in all a fine match between two teams that perhaps overachieved this World Cup, and ignited hope and all that other good stuff for their fanbases in the process.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayemi, Eleka

Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018

— 14th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan Multiple voting in some polling units in Oye Senator Ayo Arise voted at exactly 11.01 am in Ward 1, unit 1 in Oye council In Odo-Ado, Oke-Ila, all in the state capital, thugs of one of the political parties are preventing perceived sympathisers of the other party from accessing voting centres , let…

  • Ekiti elections

    Ekiti guber: EU wants continued consolidation of democracy in Nigeria – Karlsen

    — 14th July 2018

      Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Ketil Karlsen, who is leading a group of international observers in monitoring the governorship election in Ekiti State, has described the exercise as a stepping stone on the road to the general elections in 2019. In…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial pol, in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said every vote must count in view of the reports he received that card readers did not work in some polling units, arrests and skirmishes in some places. Speaking with journalists…

  • BAYELSA

    Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties

    — 14th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, has urged any party who loses in the on going governorship poll in Ekiti to accept defeat if they lose in the spirit of peace and stability. He also said that incidents of voting buying, violence and  have not been witnessed in his area which…

  • Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has said the conduct of the governorship election in Ekiti State has been peaceful so far. In an interview with journalists at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, he also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was well prepared for the exercise, adding that the security…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share