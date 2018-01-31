Belarusniki alumni shower gifts on IDPs

…As inmates lament of abandonment

Magnus Eze

Belarusniki, the alumni association of Belarussian institutions, has become the first group to donate relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Durumi Camp, Area 1, Abuja, this year.

Understanding the plight of the IDPs, the association, led by its president, Muktar Usman, last week showered the IDPs with love by donating food items and medication to cater for the needs of the camp inhabitants.

The group arrived at the camp with a truckload of foodstuff, including six 50kg bags of rice, five 100kg bags of beans; five 25-litre gallons of oil, three big bags of garri; 11 bags of Semovita; 20 cartons of noodles, and assorted medication, among others.

The group’s president said Belarusniki was a non-political, non-religious and non-ethnic association of graduates from institutions of higher learning in the Republic of Belarus.

According to him, the plight of the displaced persons prompted them to lend a helping hand, adding that more would come in the near future.

He urged the camp coordinators to manage the relief materials diligently, advising them to distribute the foodstuff evenly among the children, women and others under the system.

Vice president of Belarusniki, Thomas Modey, was quick to correct what he called an attempt to create wrong impressions by the camp coordinator, Idriss Ibrahim-Halilu, aka Baba IDP, that Abuja IDPs were stigmatised.

“You may have been bastardised, killed or all that, but I don’t agree that you’ve been stigmatised. If you’re being stigmatised, someone like me won’t say you’re my brother, and that’s the feeling the entire members have here.

“We only pray that God will enable us to do more and, above all, you stay in good health,” Modey admonished the inmates.

He had earlier stated that, “We thought it wise about a year ago to reach out to our friends, brothers, sisters, children who were displaced by the unfortunate incident taking place in the North East, specifically in Borno, and a few other states.

“We thought, in any small way we can reach out to them, and we had big dreams to do far more than this, but, like our good friend said, it’s better to start planting one tree that may not make a forest, but may start a forest. We have just started a forest.”

Earlier, the camp coordinator appreciated the gesture by Belarusniki, and disclosed that the relief materials were the first sets they had received since New Year.

He said that they had been neglected by the authorities, stressing that, “If you know the level of hunger we are facing, you’ll understand that what you have brought for us is very big and we cannot thank you enough.

“But I also want you to know that we’re now at the stage of being stigmatised, we were initially brutalised, victimised, killed, but we escaped that ordeal.

“If you know what we are passing through with the National Hospital, the National Commission for Refugees, you’ll be shocked.”

Daily Sun gathered that there are more than 10,500 IDPs in various camps within the FCT. There are over 2,700 inmates in Durumi, while the Wasa camp in Waru Ward of AMAC hosts over 5,000 IDPs. The rest are camped at Kuchingoro, along Airport Road.

Nevertheless, government’s position has been that there are no IDP camps within the FCT; hence, they lack official recognition.

Ibrahim-Haliru had, in a previous interview, told Daily Sun that the government was playing politics with their future by its nonchalance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nigeria, Brigitte Eno, who witnessed the donation of relief materials to the IDPs at the Durumi camp by the Ghana High Commission, as part of activities marking the country’s 60th Independence anniversary, last year, noted that the inmates also deserved equal attention as their counterparts in the North East.

“You did not see much of us here because of the government policy that they didn’t want any camp around Abuja; and any attention to the camps around Abuja would lead to some issues with the government. But we have to accept that people are here and they are equally displaced like those in the North East. So, there is need for attention; need for solution just like those in the North East,” she said.