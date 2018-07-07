Being a mom: Benefits of sharing a room

It teaches sensitivity. When you spend time with someone in close quarters, you begin to notice their emotions and moods better. You can tell when the other person is sad or angry or happy or scared. This opens the door for empathy. It helps children learn to make each other feel better on their own without a parent’s help.

When children share a room, they learn that respect is not just for adults, teachers or for guests, it’s something for everyone. And they will learn that respect often is earned through kindness and sacrifice, as well as doing things for another person’s benefit.