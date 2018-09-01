– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship
1st September 2018 - Stephens fends off Azarenka to continue bid for second U.S. Open title
1st September 2018 - Beautify your aso oke with stones
1st September 2018 - What if she hands you condom before sex?
1st September 2018 - Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians
1st September 2018 - My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’
1st September 2018 - Benue to demolish houses contravening laws
1st September 2018 - Aretha Franklin bishop apologises to Ariana Grande
1st September 2018 - Niger Govt. spends N290m to construct auditorium — Perm Sec
1st September 2018 - Oyo 2019: Impressive turnout as Alli begins consultation tour in Ibadan
Home / Columns / Effect / Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship
FATHER SON

Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship

— 1st September 2018

Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things.

Kate Halim

Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another.

Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not communicate feelings are compounded as both want a better father-son relationship but neither one quite knows how to go about it.

Many times, sons learn about being a man primarily by watching their fathers. A father’s influence on his son’s personal development is often unseen but is nonetheless very real.

As a young man watches his father interact with his mother, he learns about respect or disrespect, about how men and women interact and about how men should deal with conflict and differences.

As he watches his dad interact with other men, he will learn how men talk, how they relate with one another and how they deal with masculine issues.

READ ALSO: Male Puberty

Understanding that a father’s influence on his son is unmatched will help dads think more deeply about their relationship with their sons and take that relationship seriously.

Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Fathers can spend time with their sons and their friends every week. These structured experiences create opportunities to grow closer.

Fathers need to listen to their sons. Men in general seem to struggle with effective communication. Fathers should listen to their sons without judgment and without trying to fix them. This will go a long way to building a lasting relationship.

Fathers should look for opportunities to be with their sons when they can just listen. Going to a sporting event, or playing football can be effective ways to create a listening environment.

Don’t be afraid of teaching your sons about sex and relationships. Being open to having these conversations will help your sons develop better attitudes about sex and girls in general.

READ ALSO: What if she hands you condom before sex?

With the ever-increasing presence of sex in the media, on the computer and in conversations with their friends, don’t avoid talking about these difficult subjects with your sons. They may develop attitudes about sex and relationships from other sources who may not share your values.

Focus on the positives with your sons. They are bombarded with negative messages all around them. Fathers need to catch them doing things right and communicate their approval.

Fathers should create positive ways to celebrate their sons’ accomplishments. Feeding them constant reinforcement will help build relationships of trust and overcome the constant barrage of negativism that they confront daily.

Focusing on their sons, spending positive time together and talking about life lessons, will help fathers and sons develop nurturing and meaningful relationships and help sons form attitudes which will allow them to develop into good men.

______________________________________________

Being A Mom: What teenage girls should be taught about dating

Mothers of teenage daughters shouldn’t wait until it’s too late to offer their daughters dating advice. They need to think about their daughters’ dating in advance.

Dating can be challenging and it is important that mothers help their daughters understand the important concepts behind having a good dating experience. This way, they don’t miss the socializing aspects of dating.

Mothers need to teach their daughters to be confident in who they are. Starting the dating years with a good self-image and a level of personal confidence makes all the difference in the world.

Helping your daughter understand who she is and what she stands for is important during this time when insecurities can creep in. Mothers need to remind their daughters that they are always enough, and don’t have to do anything to fit in.

READ ALSO: Couple seek police protection over alleged plan to mutilate daughters’ genitals

Girls should set their own boundaries while dating. Deciding in advance the boundaries they will establish in dating is important. Mothers should help them think through boundary issues.

For example, how will she act when a young man raises his voice or otherwise demeans her in his presence? How will she react when a guy tries to get physical or make sexual overtures? What will she say when the guy is driving and doesn’t appear to respect her?

Guys that are worth dating will respect a girl that sets appropriate boundaries. Make sure that she knows things to allow or not. Let her know that you are just a text or a phone call away when she is out on a date.

Girls need to know that guys are not into drama. Despite the fact that teenage girls seem to be all about hidden messages and reading things into every nuance of a relationship with their friends, guys are not that wired.

If she has a rough patch while dating a guy or experiences some teenage jealousy, she needs to talk about it and then get over it. Bringing it up again and again only strains the relationship further.

Girls should know that dressing modestly is empowering. Help her understand that what she wears not only reflects on her, but is also an opportunity for self-empowerment. Being modest will allow her beauty shine from the inside out.

Although dressing fashionably can be fun, she should know that it shouldn’t be the primary reason a guy likes her. She should dress stylishly and set the appropriate stage for the right kind of dating relationship.

Girls should know that it is okay if they want to date and if they don’t. It is not every girl that is ready to date at a certain age.

Encouraging your daughter to have social experiences in groups can be a good precursor to dating. Moms can encourage these group hangouts by making their homes teen friendly.

Your daughter should not feel pressured by you, her friends or others to date before she thinks she is ready. You can help her have the confidence to say no when she wants and to say yes when she is prepared.

Make sure you communicate what is important and help your daughter feel confident and comfortable as she enters the world of dating. You can help her have a good experience and enjoy her teen dating years.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gbileeka

Benue to demolish houses contravening laws

— 1st September 2018

NAN Mr Abraham Gbileeka, the General Manager of Benue Urban Development Board, says the board has marked no fewer than 300 buildings that contravene law for demolition in Makurdi. He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi that most of the affected structures were built on water…

  • construct an auditorium

    Niger Govt. spends N290m to construct auditorium — Perm Sec

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN The Niger Government says it has spent N290 million to construct an auditorium at the College of Nursing Science Kontagora. Dr Makum Sidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Niger, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna. He explained that part of the funds…

  • ALLI

    Oyo 2019: Impressive turnout as Alli begins consultation tour in Ibadan

    — 1st September 2018

    Joseph Osom There was an impressive turnout as the consultation train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. Lekan Alli, stormed Ibadan North and North-West LGAs, on Thursday. A good number of the party faithful and members of the community came out to grant audience to the Secretary to the State Government, who…

  • UGWUANYI

    Pope’s representative applauds Ugwuanyi’s leadership style

    — 1st September 2018

    The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi has applauded Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his closeness to God and exemplary leadership style, which has brought peace and good governance to the state. The Apostolic Nuncio – Pope Francis’ representative in Nigeria, spoke in Enugu, when he led a delegation comprising a Cardinal,…

  • GAMBARI

    Nigeria has never been this divided – Prof. Gambari

    — 1st September 2018

    …Says nation at crossroads Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday, said that going by happenings in the country, Nigeria is currently at a crossroads. Gambari, a former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, spoke in Abuja while delivering the 4th annual lecture of the Nigeria…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share