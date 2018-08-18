Being a mom: Things you shouldn’t say to women recovering from childbirth— 18th August 2018
Even if she has other children, she will still go through a transition period with her new family and will still have the difficult job of recovering from childbirth.
Kate Halim
Childbirth is a monumental phase of a woman’s life. It is physically, emotionally and mentally exhausting even under the best of circumstances. And when it’s over, the work doesn’t end there, of course.
In fact, the work of parenting has only just begun, and with it an even more exhausting, challenging, and life-altering phase: life with a new baby.
READ ALSO: Being a mom: Ways to handle secondary infertility
Although a postpartum mom may feel more battered and exhausted than she ever felt in her life, there is no time to quietly rest and recover because now she must care for her new baby.
If she is a first-time mom, her life will change in ways she never imagined. Even if she has other children, she will still go through a transition period with her new family and will still have the difficult job of recovering from childbirth.
If you have the privilege of visiting a new mom in the early weeks and months after she gives birth, know that your words and actions can have an impact on her more than you realize. Not only is she dealing with major life changes, but her hormones are all over the place. It’s a perfect storm only those who have been there understand.
Your job is simple: don’t make things harder for her. Don’t say anything that will leave her feeling frustrated, worried or angry. Be kind and mind your choice of words.
Don’t say something negative about the way she gave birth. Maybe she had the birth of her dreams or maybe she learned the hard way that even the best birth plans can go awry. Either way, don’t judge her about how she gave birth.
READ ALSO: Being a Mom : Ways to cope with postpartum depression
Don’t pass a judgment about how she feeds her baby. Emotions will run high early on as a woman navigates how best to feed her child. Maybe she will breastfeed or formula feed. Maybe she will do a little of both. A new mom can become wracked with guilt if her initial feeding plans don’t work out.
Don’t brag about how quickly you bounced back after birth. Having a baby completely changes a woman’s body. Some women do bounce back right away, but many don’t. For some, it takes a while, and it’s usually the last thing on a woman’s mind as she recovers from childbirth.
The first weeks and months postpartum are vulnerable times, and playing the comparison game can be devastating. So don’t give a new mom a reason to feel she’s failed in some way. If you left the hospital in your pre-baby jeans, that’s great but don’t tell her that. Have some empathy and save the story for another time.
Don’t say anything about work. If she’s on maternity leave, don’t bother her with work problems. Don’t even share the latest office gossip unless she asks to hear it, and don’t make her think about when she will be returning. For many women, that date looms overhead like an impending storm. Just let her rest and save the drama for another day.
READ ALSO: Being a Mom: Ways to strengthen mother-daughter relationships
Avoid any negative comment on her appearance. Don’t ask when or how she plans to lose the baby weight. Don’t tell her about the miracle detox you did after your baby was born. Don’t say anything except, “You look amazing.” Tell her she looks great and that you can’t even tell she just had a baby. Tell her she looks beautiful and rested.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Diamond Couple: Mr and Mrs Adeyanju18th August 2018
-
How parenting makes or mars destiny17th August 2018
-
Health precautions for children during holidays12th August 2018
Latest
Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate— 18th August 2018
From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has declared her intention to run for Benue North East Senatorial District (Zone A) election, a seat currently occupied by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East/PDP. Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi who is contesting the election on the platform of All Progressives…
-
Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom— 18th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, as an ‘agent of Miyetti Allah’ sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the state’s Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law. Ortom who spoke through his…
-
Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’— 18th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, from London, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President…
-
Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN— 18th August 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has handed over 23 minors associated with armed group; Boko Haram in Borno State. Theatre Commander, Operation LAfiya Dole, Maj. Gen Abba Dikko while handing over the 23 children to the United Nations through UNICEF office in Maiduguri on Saturday, said the exercise was in conformity with international best practise….
-
Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia— 18th August 2018
NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday concluded the transportation of Nigeria’s pilgrims to this year’s Hajj with the arrival of about 190, making up 37,746 pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia. The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna…
-
Entertainment
Why I post my nude photos on social media – Gifty, ex-BBNaija housemate— 18th August 2018
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty Powers doesn’t care whose horse is gored when it comes to flaunting her nude photos on social media. As a matter of fact, she loves being controversial and she has no apologies for that. Hear her: “I love being controversial. It puts food on my table. It’s very hard…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken— 18th August 2018
There’s little or no regard for a king without a queen. It appears young debonaire Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is very conscious of this axiom Funsho Arogundade There is a popular Yoruba adage: “Aponle osi fun oba ti ko ni olori” –– There’s little or no regard for a king without a…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident— 17th August 2018
The 66-year-old actor, who now walks with the aid of crutches, said he would be grateful if Nigerians could help him. Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A veteran broadcaster, journalist and television actor, Mr. Duro Solomon, is critically ill. He needs N4 million for a surgery after he narrowly survived a ghastly road accident. The broadcaster, victim…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Re: Orji Kalu and the burden of history— 18th August 2018
To start with, The Sun newspaper is a business entity and as such, it is entitled to take a position on issues without recourse to Dr. Orji Kalu. Chijioke Anyim From the tone of the write-up, which was published on some online platforms a few days ago, it is not only glaring that the writer and…
Columnists
-
Being a dad: Life values fathers should teach their children— 18th August 2018
Kate Halim There are many life values fathers should not miss out on teaching their children. These life lessons and values will help them cope with the challenges of the real world with grace and confidence as they grow up. READ ALSO: Being a dad: How to teach kids to stand up for themselves Good manners…
-
The Authority of the believer [1]— 18th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi Moses, all the years, had been standing up, sitting down, lying down, sleeping, dreaming, waking up, and in fact, doing things normal people do. By his side, and sometimes in his hand, was a rod, a companion, he never conceived in his mind, great and marvelous things he could be doing with it….
-
Why some men suddenly pull away— 18th August 2018
One reason a man will pull away is because he may have had his heart broken in the past, he may pull back because he worries about being hurt again. Amaka Nicholas It can be really confusing when the near perfect man who actually adores and worships the very ground you walk on –– loving,…
-
I suspect my wife, she’s too active!— 18th August 2018
I suspect she could be a better manager of people and resources. I have a feeling if I’d travelled before now, madam would’ve sacked our company cashier. Usoro I. Usoro I’ve never had reason to suspect my wife, but now I do! Oh, she’s loyal, supportive and all that. Submissive, speaks good English and, well,…
-
If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you— 18th August 2018
I asked him about the two-third number of lawmakers that Saraki said would be needed to impeach him like Oshiomhole is asking for. Chika Abanobi Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, the way the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), are going about their war of words, I am afraid…
-
NASS: A season of anomie— 18th August 2018
Last week Tuesday, Nigerians woke up to the news of the blockade of the National Assembly, by armed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Ndubuisi Orji These are trying times for our democracy. From Benue to Imo down to Abuja , there have been so much “demonstration of craze” in recent times. READ…
-
‘If only you were here’— 18th August 2018
The bishop pointed out the essence of true leadership which is leaving behind a good legacy – the type that would become a reference: “If only you were here” Mike Awoyinfa “What will you be remembered for when you die? In life, you will only be remembered by the problems you created or the ones…
-
Things good men don’t do in relationships— 18th August 2018
Good men don’t make you feel like an afterthought. He doesn’t play games with your heart. He doesn’t discard your feelings. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a good man is heaven on earth. You know he loves you because his actions match his words. He sees you as his partner not like a…
-
Rising tide of ethno-regional populism in northern Nigeria— 17th August 2018
This provincial triumphalism will degenerate into ethno-regional populism as soon as the other sections of the country cried out as the most marginalised. Majeed Dahiru The entry of President Muhammadu Buhari into partisan politics in 2003 birthed a new political culture in northern Nigeria. Riding on a wave of intense ethno-geographic and religious sentiments, Buhari…
-
How parenting makes or mars destiny— 17th August 2018
Millions of youth are suffering in the world today because of bad parenting. Many couples have children they did not plan for, or were ill-prepared to take care of. Ladi Ayodeji How you turn out in life may largely be the consequences of what your parents did to you and to themselves. It is like…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply