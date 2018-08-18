Don’t say something negative about the way she gave birth. Maybe she had the birth of her dreams or maybe she learned the hard way that even the best birth plans can go awry. Either way, don’t judge her about how she gave birth.

Don’t pass a judgment about how she feeds her baby. Emotions will run high early on as a woman navigates how best to feed her child. Maybe she will breastfeed or formula feed. Maybe she will do a little of both. A new mom can become wracked with guilt if her initial feeding plans don’t work out.