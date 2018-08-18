– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - Being a mom: Things you shouldn’t say to women recovering from childbirth
18th August 2018 - Being a dad: Life values fathers should teach their children
18th August 2018 - Re: Orji Kalu and the burden of history
18th August 2018 - How to prepare curried chicken fried rice
18th August 2018 - Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October
18th August 2018 - The making of Ebulue the enterprising, culture aficionado
18th August 2018 - Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate
18th August 2018 - Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken
18th August 2018 - Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom
18th August 2018 - Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’
Home / Effect / Being a mom: Things you shouldn’t say to women recovering from childbirth
RECOVERING FROM CHILDBIRTH

Being a mom: Things you shouldn’t say to women recovering from childbirth

— 18th August 2018

Even if she has other children, she will still go through a transition period with her new family and will still have the difficult job of recovering from childbirth.

Kate Halim

Childbirth is a monumental phase of a woman’s life. It is physically, emotionally and mentally exhausting even under the best of circumstances. And when it’s over, the work doesn’t end there, of course.

In fact, the work of parenting has only just begun, and with it an even more exhausting, challenging, and life-altering phase: life with a new baby.

READ ALSO: Being a mom: Ways to handle secondary infertility

Although a postpartum mom may feel more battered and exhausted than she ever felt in her life, there is no time to quietly rest and recover because now she must care for her new baby.

If she is a first-time mom, her life will change in ways she never imagined. Even if she has other children, she will still go through a transition period with her new family and will still have the difficult job of recovering from childbirth.

If you have the privilege of visiting a new mom in the early weeks and months after she gives birth, know that your words and actions can have an impact on her more than you realize. Not only is she dealing with major life changes, but her hormones are all over the place. It’s a perfect storm only those who have been there understand.

Your job is simple: don’t make things harder for her. Don’t say anything that will leave her feeling frustrated, worried or angry. Be kind and mind your choice of words.

Don’t say something negative about the way she gave birth. Maybe she had the birth of her dreams or maybe she learned the hard way that even the best birth plans can go awry. Either way, don’t judge her about how she gave birth.

READ ALSO: Being a Mom : Ways to cope with postpartum depression

Don’t pass a judgment about how she feeds her baby. Emotions will run high early on as a woman navigates how best to feed her child. Maybe she will breastfeed or formula feed. Maybe she will do a little of both. A new mom can become wracked with guilt if her initial feeding plans don’t work out.

Don’t brag about how quickly you bounced back after birth. Having a baby completely changes a woman’s body. Some women do bounce back right away, but many don’t. For some, it takes a while, and it’s usually the last thing on a woman’s mind as she recovers from childbirth.

The first weeks and months postpartum are vulnerable times, and playing the comparison game can be devastating. So don’t give a new mom a reason to feel she’s failed in some way. If you left the hospital in your pre-baby jeans, that’s great but don’t tell her that. Have some empathy and save the story for another time.

Don’t say anything about work. If she’s on maternity leave, don’t bother her with work problems. Don’t even share the latest office gossip unless she asks to hear it, and don’t make her think about when she will be returning. For many women, that date looms overhead like an impending storm. Just let her rest and save the drama for another day.

READ ALSO: Being a Mom: Ways to strengthen mother-daughter relationships

Avoid any negative comment on her appearance. Don’t ask when or how she plans to lose the baby weight. Don’t tell her about the miracle detox you did after your baby was born. Don’t say anything except, “You look amazing.” Tell her she looks great and that you can’t even tell she just had a baby. Tell her she looks beautiful and rested.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-Benue tax boss, Adzape-Orubibi declares for Senate

— 18th August 2018

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has declared her intention to run for Benue North East Senatorial District (Zone A) election, a seat currently occupied by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East/PDP. Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi who is contesting the election on the platform of All Progressives…

  • Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom

    — 18th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, as an ‘agent of Miyetti Allah’ sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the state’s Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law. Ortom who spoke through his…

  • Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’

    — 18th August 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, from London, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President…

  • BOKO HARAM

    Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN

    — 18th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has handed over 23 minors associated with armed group; Boko Haram in Borno State. Theatre Commander, Operation LAfiya Dole, Maj. Gen Abba Dikko while handing over the 23 children to the United Nations through UNICEF office in Maiduguri on Saturday, said the exercise was in conformity with international best practise….

  • Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia

    — 18th August 2018

    NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday concluded the transportation of Nigeria’s pilgrims to this year’s Hajj with the arrival of about 190, making up 37,746 pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia. The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share