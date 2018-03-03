Being a Mom : Ways to strengthen mother-daughter relationships

The Sun News
While mothers certainly love all their children, it seems that many spend more time with their daughters. So, strengthening mother-daughter relationships is important in families.

It is certainly important for mothers to connect with their daughters. Family research suggests that daughters, who have secure and loving relationships with their mothers, feel better about themselves.

They also have better grades in school, are more assertive without being aggressive and also feel more confident in relationships with men in general.

Having a daughter with those attitudes and directions is worth a lot to a mother. But in addition to the lifelong positives of a good mother-daughter relationship, nurturing this kind of relationship can be a real opportunity for lifelong bonding and friendship.

If a mother wants to create a loving and secure relationship with her daughter, she should start on her birthday.

Mothers who create this positive relationship start on the day their daughter is born. Get involved in her life from the very outset. Take an active role in caring for your baby girl. The more time you spend with her earlier, the easier it will be to continue building the relationship later.

Teach her new things. While it is great when a mum teaches her daughter to cook or to read or do chores, often the best things she can teach her are “guy things.”

Skills like fixing a car, golfing, or home repairs will serve a girl just as well as a boy and will give her confidence that she can tackle anything.

Listen to what your daughter is saying. Many daughters love to talk and girls tend to vocalize more than boys do growing up. What a mum can do to build her relationship with her daughter is to listen more.

Pay attention to what she says when you are together. Listen to what she is thinking, dreaming and wishing in her life. And most of all, keep confidences.

When she shares something with you that is private and bares her soul, don’t repeat the story. It is one sure way to hurt your relationship when you violate a trust.

Make time for fun. It’s important to make mummy/daughter dates. You both can go out for an ice cream treat or go to see a movie. Do things together that are fun and entertaining. Building fun memories in a positive environment can make a big difference in your relationship.

Tell her she’s beautiful. It is important for your daughter to hear this, it boosts her self confidence. When you tell your daughter she is beautiful, emphasize the importance of being beautiful inside – more than skin-deep. Compliment her when her eyes sparkle or when she breaks into a big smile.

Make time for your daughter. Ask her questions and allow her answer you truthfully. Expending energy in building your relationship with your daughter will pay big dividends over time.

Even though it may seem like more fun to spend time with your friends, there is still nothing quite like the relationship that can develop between a daughter and her mummy. 

