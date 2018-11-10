For instance, if an adult has many toys and video games in his house and several local kids go there every day, this is a possible red flag. If he doesn’t seem to have any adult friends or activities, this is a bigger red flag.

Know where your children are and who they are with all the time

Know your children’s friends and their parents. Make sure they are reliable before you allow your child to spend time at their house.

Discourage your children from keeping secrets from you Secrecy and difficulty talking about these topics are a sex offender’s best friends. Let your children know that they can tell you anything at all. Let them know how sexual predators operate with secrecy.