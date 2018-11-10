Abuse is not usually as obvious as broken bones or bruises. Mothers should be knowledgeable about the signs that children are being sexually abused.
Kate Halim
Everyday, we read stories of children that are sexually abused by adults who are supposed to care for them. Family members, neighbours and friends of the family now rape children without cares.
These days, many parents are scared to leave their children alone like it used to be in the past.This is the time for mothers to learn what they can do to reduce the risk of their children being sexually assaulted.
Now that we are more aware of the problem as a society, we need to take steps to protect children from further abuse. With this in mind, here are ten practical ways to protect your children from predators.
Encourage your children to talk to you about anything
Build trust by regularly talking to your children and encourage them to talk to you too about their day. Make them feel comfortable raising any topic. Then, if your kids report any unacceptable behavior by others to you, it is your responsibility to take action.
Look out for red flags
Sex offenders often groom parents and children to gain their trust. They can be very sleek and fool you into thinking they are trustworthy, but there is always a red flag that is just a little bit unusual.
For instance, if an adult has many toys and video games in his house and several local kids go there every day, this is a possible red flag. If he doesn’t seem to have any adult friends or activities, this is a bigger red flag.
Know where your children are and who they are with all the time
Know your children’s friends and their parents. Make sure they are reliable before you allow your child to spend time at their house.
Discourage your children from keeping secrets from you
Secrecy and difficulty talking about these topics are a sex offender’s best friends. Let your children know that they can tell you anything at all. Let them know how sexual predators operate with secrecy.
Tell your children that the danger may come from someone they trust
Tell your kids that bad touch is bad touch and no one gets to do it to their bodies. Tell them if anyone touches their bodies or private parts badly, they should come to you for help.
Understand the signs of abuse
Abuse is not usually as obvious as broken bones or bruises. Mothers should be knowledgeable about the signs that children are being sexually abused. These signs might be significant changes in sleeping, eating, mood, or strange behaviour that does not quickly go away.
Take action if you suspect sexual abuse
If you suspect that your child has been abused, you need to contact the police where you live. They will investigate the alleged abuse and take proper action.
