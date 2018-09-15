– The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2018 - Being a Mom: People who shouldn’t visit when your baby comes
15th September 2018 - Steps to take if your child doesn’t like their teacher
15th September 2018 - Should national interest supercede rule of law as being canvassed by President Buhari
15th September 2018 - Buhari desperate for 2nd term – Tanko Yakassai
15th September 2018 - Naomi, Serena and Sharon Ikeazor
15th September 2018 - Signs you have given up on your marriage
15th September 2018 - God has anointed Saraki for 2019 – Primate Ayodele
15th September 2018 - Only death can stop Buhari in 2019 – Ibrahim kasai
15th September 2018 - Police parades the man who instigated Chief Edwin Clark’s house
15th September 2018 - Asia Rita was caught concluding plans to traffic seven persons to Libya
Home / Columns / Being a Mom: People who shouldn’t visit when your baby comes
BABY

Being a Mom: People who shouldn’t visit when your baby comes

— 15th September 2018

You don’t need any intense or domineering personalities around you and your baby at this time. You need people who are willing to work together

Kate Halim

When you welcome a baby into the world, everybody wants to visit. Everyone is eager to hold and snuggle your little cutie.

And while you are very proud of this new life that you carried in your body for nine months and birthed from your loins through hours of intensive labour, the weeks after giving birth are also a very sensitive time and you don’t have to let just about anyone come over.

READ ALSO: Being a mom: Things you shouldn’t say to women recovering from childbirth

Your body will be absolutely drained from labour, and from barely sleeping because your baby needs to constantly nurse. Your emotions will be a nightmare because your entire identity just changed.

Your life will feel in disarray because you have to drop everything to make room for this massive change in your life. Some friends and family help that transition while others make it worse. Here is who shouldn’t visit right after you have given birth.

The panicker

You know this family member—the one who goes from zero to sixty the moment they notice one little thing that could go potentially wrong. Their brain goes to the worst-case scenario rapidly. They mean well, but they have no filter and can’t temper their concerns. You don’t need that around right now.

The overbearing one

This friend or family member has the best intentions but, they end up making you feel suffocated. They take on tasks you didn’t ask them to take on—without your permission and do them in their own way, without regard for how you would feel about that. They cause more problems than do good deeds.

The bossy family member

You don’t need any intense or domineering personalities around you and your baby at this time. You need people who are willing to work together, collaborate, and more than anything prioritize creating a peaceful environment for you at this sensitive period of my life.

Your pregnant friend

It can be too much for your pregnant friend seeing what’s to come for her. And you don’t have the emotional strength to ease the terror in her eyes. So, she shouldn’t visit you immediately after you give birth.

The grandparents all at once

Have the grandparents of your baby visit one set at a time. Don’t have them visit all at once because they will all have various opinions on how to take care of the baby and it will just cause tension between both families and you will be forced to take sides.

Your partner’s weird friend

Your partner’s goofy friend who has a good heart but always breaks something or says something inappropriate should not visit immediately after you have a baby. No matter how much your partner wants to show off his baby, let them wait.

READ ALSO: ‘My wife hates my family and friends’
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

tanko

Buhari desperate for 2nd term – Tanko Yakassai

— 15th September 2018

There won’t be free, credible polls in 2019 Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai was his usual self-frank, blunt and unsparing, in this interview with VINCENT KALU, where he expressed his fears over 2019 polls. According to him, Nigeria may not have free, fair and credible election next year. He also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is…

  • primate

    God has anointed Saraki for 2019 – Primate Ayodele

    — 15th September 2018

    Renowned prophet, founder and spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in this interview with VERA WISDOM-BASSEY speaks on the 2019 elections and other expectations in Nigeria. How do you feel about the tension and crises in the country ahead of next year’s election? Nigeria is sitting on a…

  • ibrahim kasai

    Only death can stop Buhari in 2019 – Ibrahim kasai

    — 15th September 2018

    Hon. Ibrahim Kasai is a former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine and Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Buhari Campaign Organisation. He spoke to GYANG BERE in Jos on topical issues that concern 2019 general elections, saying only death will stop Buhari’s re-election. We have few months to 2019 general elections, what are the chances of President…

  • Police parades the man who instigated Chief Edwin Clark’s house

    — 15th September 2018

    Ismail Yakubu man who gave police false information on alleged arms and ammunition in Chief Edwin Clark’s house.

  • Nigerian man caught while trying to traffic people to Finland

    — 15th September 2018

    Obafemi was caught at the Finland embassy in Abuja while he was putting finishing touches to his plans to traffic 12 persons to Finland

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]