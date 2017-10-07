BEING A MOM: Early signs of pregnancy women shouldn’t ignore

While pregnant women often experience many sensations, some can be symptoms of something serious. Those symptoms should prompt them to immediately go and see their doctor.

Every woman is different in terms of what combination of symptoms she may or may not feel during early pregnancy. Not only that, each pregnancy can have different symptoms in the same individual.

So just because you didn’t get morning sickness while pregnant with your first child doesn’t mean that would be the case with the second. Women who have children will tell you that their pregnancy experiences differ from one pregnancy to another.

The missed or late period is one of the common symptoms of pregnancy. This is what prompts most women to take a home pregnancy test. If it’s positive, then they need to make an appointment with their doctor. But some women don’t even miss their periods or does their periods become irregular when they are pregnant.

If your pregnancy test is positive and you are experiencing any unusual symptoms, like severe pain or heavy bleeding, you should be evaluated by a doctor right away to make sure there isn’t a concern for abnormal pregnancy such as an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage. Women with medical problems or other issues should see their doctor earlier to ensure they are doing everything they can to optimize their pregnancy.

Increased breast tenderness and swelling could be an early sign of pregnancy. Of course, fluctuating hormones can cause changes in your breasts throughout the month, but if they are feeling particularly sensitive, it might be the signal of something more.

Women get tired all the time, but if you are feeling extra tired and can’t figure out why, it could be an early symptom of pregnancy, which may present early on. In fact, the fatigue could set in before you even miss your period.

As pregnancy hormones increase, it may result in nausea or vomiting. This phase of pregnancy typically happens five to six weeks after conception and despite being called “morning sickness,” it can occur at any time of day or night.

Some women experience food aversion and sensitivity to odour very early in pregnancy. So if you are normally all about the smell of baking bread but all of a sudden it makes you sick, that might be a sign.

Severe headaches are especially worrisome. If you don’t have a history of having them, they may be an early symptom of pregnancy. Then it may be a warning sign of a life-threatening condition like preeclampsia. Other symptoms you may experience include high blood pressure, nausea, blurred vision, stomach or shoulder pain, lower back pain and swelling from retained fluids.