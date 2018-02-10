The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - Being a dad : Raising your daughter as a single Dad
10th February 2018 - Beaing a mom : How to juggle pregnancy and work
10th February 2018 - Things we do in the name of love
10th February 2018 - Fringe, Chord Net, Crepe still in vogue –Mary Bernard
10th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day: Get romantic look
10th February 2018 - 2 Nigerians, 1 South African for 2018 Etisalat Prize
10th February 2018 - Lola Akande releases new novel
10th February 2018 - A Poem as a Dreamer and Pacifist
10th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition: Why we dare Buhari – Oyinlola
10th February 2018 - Nigerian politicians, including my father, are liars
Home / Features / Being a dad : Raising your daughter as a single Dad

Being a dad : Raising your daughter as a single Dad

— 10th February 2018

Single fathers face challenges raising their children alone. Whether you are divorced, separated or a widowed dad, the challenges are very similar.

So, given the advice from those who have walked in your shoes, here are some suggestions for tackling this important task successfully.

Don’t go through it alone. Single fathers shouldn’t neglect the importance of a female mentor in the lives of their daughters. For some dads, a grandmother, aunt or other family member can take that role.

For other dads, it is the mum of a friend his daughter’s age. But finding a strong and capable female role model is critical to your daughter’s success in growing up. Helping your daughter connect to this mentor is a step you need to take.

Communicate. Many men tend to take an “I must fix it” mentality in their lives and their relationships. They tend to listen long enough to identify the problem, and then they are off on the solution.

Your daughters usually don’t want you to fix their issues; they would rather you listen for understanding.  Keeping the lines of communications open requires time, patience and a willingness to make it a priority.

Teach her to be a problem-solver. Sometimes, your daughter needs a little coaching in terms of problem solving. Sitting with her and helping her think through an issue, develop alternatives and come to a conclusion tend to be counter-intuitive for some fathers.

But it is important to teach her how, and not to lean on you for solutions. Helping her develop good problem-solving skills will serve her well throughout her life.

Don’t rescue or over-protect. It is hard for men to learn to let their daughters struggle some with life’s problems and challenges.

If you overprotect her, your daughter will either rebel or become dependent, and neither of those outcomes is a positive. Allow some limited risks and she will learn confidence as she succeeds.

Be involved in her life. I think it is generally easier for dads to be involved with their sons’ lives than with the goings on in a daughter’s world. But as a single dad, your daughter needs to feel your support.

Attend her school contests, just like you would with your sons. Take her shopping occasionally. Be around the house when she has her friends around. Make opportunities to be together, and your relationship will grow.

Help her figure out guys and dating. Sometimes helping your daughter through the transition of puberty into adolescence can be a single dad’s greatest emotional challenge. You need to be up front and honest about these issues.

Help her understand why you are a little nervous about her developing relationships with guys or about helping her understand what is happening to her body, emotions and hormones.

And recognize that some things will just be awkward. Relying on your trusted female mentor for some of these issues will be helpful.

It can be overwhelming to raise a daughter as a single dad, but it can be done. And if you are sensitive to your daughter and invest the time in your relationship, you will find great satisfaction in raising a great daughter. 

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo’s coalition: Why we dare Buhari – Oyinlola

— 10th February 2018

Former governor of Osun State and a leader of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has opened up on why people of like minds, came together to challenge Nigeria’s current leadership structure headed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In this exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, Oyinlola said the launch of the coalition, initiated recently…

  • Nigerian politicians, including my father, are liars

    — 10th February 2018

    –Prof Adedibu, eldest son of late strongman of Ibadan politics The death of Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu a decade ago has indeed eclipsed political merchandising and thuggery in Ibadan; a legacy of the acclaimed strongman of Ibadan politics.  But only few people knew that he left behind a Professor of Chemistry, who happened to be…

  • How Gov Ortom used and dumped us

    — 10th February 2018

    –Gololo, leader of Benue herdsmen Herdsmen in Benue have provided fresh insight into the recent killings and crisis rocking the state. Coordinator of the Benue State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garius Gololo, revealed that the genesis of the recent killings could be traced to the decision of Governor…

  • Get Ready For Igbo Presidency Now, Ralph Obioha Tells Ndigbo

    — 10th February 2018

    Elder statesman, and a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ralph Obioha has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may get a second term, if he amends the manner he is running the country. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, the former member of the House of Representatives asked the Igbo to exercise patience till…

  • How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

    — 10th February 2018

    …COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share