The Sun News
Latest
21st October 2017 - Being a Dad : Dealing with bad influences on your child
21st October 2017 - Being a MOM : How to handle your child’s first crush
21st October 2017 - 80s’ Pussy Bow Makes A Comeback
21st October 2017 - Unpleasurable Paradise
21st October 2017 - Suitable colours for dark women – Ogali
21st October 2017 - Crime of passion: the other side of love
21st October 2017 - BUHARI IS UNDERMINING NIGERIA’S UNITY – COL. TONY NYIAM
21st October 2017 - OBIORA OBOSI FESTIVAL GAME, GUT AND GLORY OF A CULTURAL CELEBRATION
21st October 2017 - Rites and royalty at Ofala Festival
21st October 2017 - Shina Peters causes commotion at Beer-fest…
Home / Features / Being a Dad : Dealing with bad influences on your child

Being a Dad : Dealing with bad influences on your child

— 21st October 2017

Does your little boy’s best friend come out with a retort every time his mom says no? Are your daughter’s friends expanding their vocabularies to include swear and obscene words?

Peer influence is remarkably powerful all through life, but it’s more impactful in childhood, when values are yet to take root. As a father, you have the responsibility to guide your children through life and also mould their character so that they can stand on their own, take decisions that would improve their lives and are not easily influenced by their mates.

The moment you hear your kid use foul language or notice a rebellious attitude creeping in, subtly indicate that you know where he might have picked it up. Then express your disapproval and set a limit.

Children have always been fascinated by sex. But if your child’s friend is sprouting facts about sexuality before you have gotten around to broaching the subject yourself, it’s time to intervene.

First find out what your child has heard, but not in an accusatory way. Be cool. Once you have gathered the information, start to impart facts that you consider to be age-appropriate. Say where babies come from or when you think having sex for the first time is okay.

If you are really concerned about what the other child is exposing yours to, you may want to bring it up with their parents. When you do, try to express concern for both children, to avoid placing blame.

When a kid falls into the good graces of a queen bee or a pack leader, he often takes on at least some of that friend’s exclusivity. Ask your child questions about the emotions that his friend provokes. Thinking through the answers to these questions should help reinforce your child’s sense of empathy, empowering him to act for himself and stand up for kindness toward others.

Children who throw tantrums morning, noon, and night tend to have naturally difficult temperaments, as well as parents or caregivers who reinforce their behaviour by giving in to their demands. Without these two components in place, your child isn’t at risk of a total personality change. She could go through a phase of mimicking the behaviour.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI IS UNDERMINING NIGERIA’S UNITY – COL. TONY NYIAM

— 21st October 2017

Remember Colonel Tony Nyiam (retd)? He is that Cross River State retired Army officer who came to the limelight when he and some other officers attempted to overthrow the former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida in a coup, on April 22, 1990. He was a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) that packaged the…

  • How we got FG to pay us pension –UDEH, Ex-Biafra police officers leader

    — 21st October 2017

    Before the flag-off of the payments of pensions to the retired Biafra war-affected police officers yesterday in Enugu, the President of the Association of Retired War-Affected Police Officers from South-East and South-South states, Mr Matthew Udeh, spoke to a select group of journalists on the many years of struggles that led to the development, CHIDI…

  • Every Aare-OnaKakanfo must be bloody-minded – Prof Adesina

    — 21st October 2017

    A few days ago, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, appointed the National Coordinator of Odua Peoples Congress, OPC, as the new Aare-Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo) of Yorubaland, a development that has stirred debate on the monarch’s right to single-handedly make such appointment. There was also the issue of the suitability of the…

  • Opponents of restructuring are enemies of Nigeria – Hassan Sunmonu

    — 21st October 2017

    The recent demand for a new minimum wage for workers by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has been described as just and lawful. Making this declaration in an interview with TUNDE THOMAS, the pioneer NLC president, Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu, said a new minimum wage was long overdue, adding that seven years ago was the last…

  • PDP WILL END APC’S RULE IN 2019- EX-GOV UDENWA

    — 21st October 2017

    •It’s easier if ruling party fields Buhari Former governor of Anambra State and PDP stalwart, Achike Udenwa has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party will bring an end to the APC administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. He said the feat will be easier for PDP if APC decides to field Buhari for…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share