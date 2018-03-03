The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - Being a Dad : 10 things fathers must teach their sons
3rd March 2018 - Traits of a weak man
3rd March 2018 - We cannot do it better than the youths
3rd March 2018 - Analyzing CBN’s new dividend policy
3rd March 2018 - Sweet and hot peppered chicken
3rd March 2018 - Drink spirits without gasping, choking or vomiting
3rd March 2018 - Amazing Curry leaves (1)
3rd March 2018 - Dapchi: After the rage, what next?
3rd March 2018 - We play too much in this country
3rd March 2018 - With Dapchi, things really get worse
Home / Features / Being a Dad : 10 things fathers must teach their sons

Being a Dad : 10 things fathers must teach their sons

— 3rd March 2018

As a father of a grown up son, it is important to guide your son towards the fullness of manhood. You need to help him get in touch with that part of him that would allow him to have good relationships with others.

Teach your son to follow his inner voice, instead of being vulnerable to peer pressure. A son that learns to trust and value his own inner thoughts can lead others. Leadership qualities will present themselves when he has good self-esteem, and confidence and security in his own ideas and goals.

Fathers need to teach their sons about authenticity. Teach your son that when he can be himself, only then will he be loved for being who he truly is. He doesn’t need to pretend to be who he is not just to be accepted by others.

A father needs to teach his son how to stay connected to his emotions, how to express them freely, rather than burying them so deeply that they either interfere or influence their behaviour negatively.

Teach your son to be respectful. Teach your son how to respect a woman as well as her body. Your son needs to know how important it is to value what other people say to him, validate their feelings, and be reliable. These are important behaviours for secure sons fathers need to reinforce.

Fathers should teach their sons to take responsibility for making mistakes. By teaching your son to recognize and acknowledge his mistakes, he will learn that his real muscularity comes from within, and that his behaviour can have lasting effects. His good character is created through the consequences of taking responsibility for his actions.

It is important for fathers to teach their sons about intimacy. Your son should know that intimacy requires the ability to open and commit to another person in love and honesty. This requires suspending control, while merging with another person emotionally.

Teach your son to have empathy for others. Your son shouldn’t be possessive or be a bully just to prove his point. Empathy allows him to put himself in another person’s shoes and see the world from their perspective. Teaching your son to have a strong sense of self, allows them the freedom to be empathetic towards others.

Teach your son generosity. When your son learns to be generous with things, he also learns to be generous with his heart.

Teach your son social skills. If your son possesses social skills and survival skills, he will go through life empowered to face life’s many challenges. When you teach him how to relate with others, he won’t be shy to mingle with others.

Teach him to have good coping skills. Teach your son to manage stress, to not be reactive and, in essence, hold his peace when he is provoked.

As a father, teach your son kindness. It’s important to teach your son that words really do hurt, so they should be measured and used wisely. In times of conflict, it is important for your son to learn how to put his head in his heart, and let both be his guide.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

People told me I would fail in business

— 3rd March 2018

 HENRY OKONKWO Even after he bagged a law degree, and was called to the Bar, Chude Jideonwo still was never going to attach the title-‘Barrister’ to his name. He never liked law. His passion has always been media enterprise. He studied to become a lawyer just to toughen his mindset, and convince himself he could…

  • APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Those alleging Al-Mustapha gave me money are liars, I challenge them to provide proof Founder, Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Fredrick Fasehun has challenged Nigerians accusing him of being ‘settled’ by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to come out with proof or stop disparaging his name….

  • Atiku Is Pdp’s Best Bet For 2019 Presidency – Asari-Dokubo

    — 3rd March 2018

    Former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Mujadid Asari- Dokubo has tipped ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections. Asari- Dokubo in this interview with FEMI FOLARANMI in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, dismissed some names…

  • Sustained development: Governor Wike’s commitment to Rivers people

    — 3rd March 2018

     Simeon Nwakaudu For two days, the entire country took note of the transformational revolution taking place in Rivers State.  The recognition of the country came in the form of two priceless awards –The Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 and the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017. On Friday, February 23, 2018 and February…

  • Exposed! Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Head Of Benue Security Agency

    — 3rd March 2018

    …His arrest and escape from custody  MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos Dateline: September 25, 2011. Nigerians were treated to a theatre of the absurd when the police high command raised the alarm that a self-confessed kingpin of the Boko Haram Islamist sect, which held the nation by the jugular, had surreptitiously slipped out of custody. Shockingly, the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share