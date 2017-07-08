The Sun News
Home / Features / Being a Bad : Bonding strategies for fathers

Being a Bad : Bonding strategies for fathers

— 8th July 2017

The greatest job for men is being a real dad. The day they welcome their children into the world is one of the most important days in their lives. There is nothing fathers love as deeply as their children. The relationship between father and child is very important. Fathers should understand the importance of a stable bonding between them and their children. They need to play active roles in caring for their children. The cordiality ranges  from changing of pampers, bathing to feeding and playing with the children. Such periods are golden as they  create a secure bond and set their children up for success. As children get older and graduate through different stages of development, bonding with fathers remains relevant. They become emotional home base during times of turmoil. An involved father can mean academic and social success and less risky behaviour. Bonding is also essential for mental health. It is important for fathers to accept and respect their children’s emotional lead. Even if they can’t understand why they might get upset over little things, it is important to try to appreciate their perspectives. Children’s emotions are as real as theirs. Prioritize time with your kids. This is hard sometimes, but remember that time management is all about priority. If you remind yourself how important your children are, finding the time to be with them will happen. Make the time you spend with your children spectacular. Play games, read together and watch their favourite TV programmes with them. Touch your kids in a healthy and reaffirming way. There are lots of ways to give your kids good touch. A high five, a pat on the back, a hug, a kiss on the forehead, piggyback rides, cuddling, playful wrestling, pats on the head – just some of the many ways to incorporate touch.

Be trustworthy. You must be trustworthy and accountable. If you break your word to your children, apologize and explain. Understand when they are disappointed. It’s no secret that kids model much of their behaviour on what they observe and their parents.

If you lie, cheat, or steal, there’s a high likelihood that you will see these actions and your kids as well. Children are also sensitive to hypocrisy. If you tell children never to lie but you lie they may distrust or resent you. Bonding is about feeling safe, and trust is crucial to feeling safe.

Make your kids feel significant. The key here is to recognize children’s efforts over achievements. Tell them when something they do makes you proud or happy. As much as you can, get involved in your children’s education. Research shows that parental involvement with their children’s school leads to better educational outcomes.

Ultimately, bonding with your kids is about meeting them where they are. It’s not about forcing them into activities that you want them to enjoy. It’s about you becoming part of their world. It’s showing them that their interests and loves are important to you because they are important to you.

