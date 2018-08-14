– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Behold APC senators in Senate
14th August 2018 - Police stop planned pro-Saraki protest in Kano
14th August 2018 - 3 Ugandan MPs, others arrested after hooligans throw stones at Museveni’s convoy -Police
14th August 2018 - FRSC Jigawa harps on observance of traffic light rules, vows stiff penalty on violators
14th August 2018 - 2019: Sokoto students deny endorsing Buhari, Wamakko
14th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Tambuwal orders payment of August salary
14th August 2018 - Nigeria, Ghana risk FIFA ban
14th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Epe residents lament high cost of livestock
14th August 2018 - NCC enlightens Sokoto Consumers on service delivery
14th August 2018 - Buhari’s anti-corruption war mere witch-hunt, says Bafarawa
Home / National / Behold APC senators in Senate
APC

Behold APC senators in Senate

— 14th August 2018

APC senators as of August 14, 2018 (full list)

There is palpable tension among members of the National Assembly over accusations and counter-accusations of alleged planned removal of the leadership of the Senate.

There are also divided opinions of whether the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki, now in the PDP, could continue to occupy the seat by the chamber with ‘APC majority’.

According to APC newspaper, the 8th Senate currently has 54 senators, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and 48 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators.

It has been gathered that there are other four senators, two of whom are from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the other two are from African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Three vacant seats in the Senate belonging to Katsina, Kogi and Bauchi states are to be filled by APC candidates who won the Saturday, August 11 bye-elections in their respective states.

As a result there will be 57 senators from the APC when the three new senators are sworn in, but it will be 56 without Sen. Joshua Dariye of Plateau state, who was recently sentenced to prison.

List of APC Senators: 1. Adamu Aliero (Kebbi)

  1. Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi)
  2. Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi)
  3. Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto)
  4. Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto)
  5. Ahmed Yerima (Zamfara)
  6. Kabir Marafa (Zamfara)
  7. Tijjani Kaura(Zamfara)
  8. Abu Ibrahim (Katsina)
  9. Umar Kurfi (Katsina)
  10. Kabir Gaya (Kano)

12.Barau Jibrin (Kano)

  1. Abdulkadir Gumel (Jigawa)
  2. Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa)
  3. Sani Shehu. (Kaduna)
  4. Ahmed Lawan (Yobe)

17.Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe)

  1. Ali Ndume (Borno)

19.Abu Kyari (Borno)

  1. Baba Kaka Garbai (Borno)
  2. Sabi Abdullahi (Niger)
  3. David Umar (Niger)
  4. Mustapha Muhammed (Niger)
  5. Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa)
  6. George Akume (Benue)
  7. Joshua Dariye (Plateau)
  8. Francis Alimikhena (Edo)
  9. Andrew Uchendu (Rivers)
  10. Magnus Abe (Rivers)
  11. Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta)
  12. John Enoh (Cross River)
  13. Nelson Effiong (Akwa Ibom)
  14. Andy Uba (Anambra)
  15. onni Ogbuoji (Ebonyi)
  16. Hope Uzodinma (Imo)
  17. 36 Ben Uwajimogu (Imo)
  1. Danjuma Goje (Gombe)
  2. Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa)
  3. Ahmed Abubakar (Adamawa)
  4. Yusuf A. Yusuf (Taraba)
  5. Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos)
  6. Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos)
  7. Solomon Adeola (Lagos)
  8. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)
  9. 45 Gbolahan Dada (Ogun)
  1. Soji Akanbi (Oyo)
  2. Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo)
  3. Yele Omogunwa (Ondo)
  4. Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo)
  5. Babajide Omoworare (Osun)
  6. Sola Adeyeye (Osun)
  7. Fatimat Raji-Rasaki (Ekiti)
  8. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom)
  9. Philip Aduda (FCT)
  10. Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun)
  11. 56.Ahmad Baba Kaita (katsina)
  1. Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi)
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

Behold APC senators in Senate

— 14th August 2018

APC senators as of August 14, 2018 (full list) There is palpable tension among members of the National Assembly over accusations and counter-accusations of alleged planned removal of the leadership of the Senate. There are also divided opinions of whether the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki, now in the PDP, could continue to occupy the…

  • POLICE

    Police stop planned pro-Saraki protest in Kano

    — 14th August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command have issued an expressed warning against a planned protest in favour of the Senate President Bukola Saraki in the state. A audio-disc sent to broadcast media houses in the state by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Magaji Musa Majia, warned that the police would arrest any…

  • TRAFFIC LIGHT

    FRSC Jigawa harps on observance of traffic light rules, vows stiff penalty on violators

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa Command, says it is making concerting efforts towards ensuring strict observance of traffic light rules in the state. Mr Angus Ibezim, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that they were embarking on advocacy and public enlightenment,…

  • SOKOTO

    2019: Sokoto students deny endorsing Buhari, Wamakko

    — 14th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Federated Organisation of Sokoto State Students’ Association (FOSSOSA) has denied the rumour making rounds that it has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari or Sen. Aliyu Wamakko for the 2019 presidential election. The group stated this while reacting to a recent endorsement of President Buhari by the Coalition of Sokoto State Youths and…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Eid-el-Kabir: Tambuwal orders payment of August salary

    — 14th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has ordered immediate payment of August salary to civil servants across the state. This was contained in a statement released by his Director-General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, in Sokoto, on Tuesday. The statement stated that the governor has…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share