Behold APC senators in Senate

APC senators as of August 14, 2018 (full list)

There is palpable tension among members of the National Assembly over accusations and counter-accusations of alleged planned removal of the leadership of the Senate.

There are also divided opinions of whether the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki, now in the PDP, could continue to occupy the seat by the chamber with ‘APC majority’.

According to APC newspaper, the 8th Senate currently has 54 senators, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and 48 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators.

It has been gathered that there are other four senators, two of whom are from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the other two are from African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Three vacant seats in the Senate belonging to Katsina, Kogi and Bauchi states are to be filled by APC candidates who won the Saturday, August 11 bye-elections in their respective states.

As a result there will be 57 senators from the APC when the three new senators are sworn in, but it will be 56 without Sen. Joshua Dariye of Plateau state, who was recently sentenced to prison.

List of APC Senators: 1. Adamu Aliero (Kebbi)

Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi) Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi) Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto) Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto) Ahmed Yerima (Zamfara) Kabir Marafa (Zamfara) Tijjani Kaura(Zamfara) Abu Ibrahim (Katsina) Umar Kurfi (Katsina) Kabir Gaya (Kano)

12.Barau Jibrin (Kano)

Abdulkadir Gumel (Jigawa) Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa) Sani Shehu. (Kaduna) Ahmed Lawan (Yobe)

17.Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe)

Ali Ndume (Borno)

19.Abu Kyari (Borno)

Baba Kaka Garbai (Borno) Sabi Abdullahi (Niger) David Umar (Niger) Mustapha Muhammed (Niger) Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa) George Akume (Benue) Joshua Dariye (Plateau) Francis Alimikhena (Edo) Andrew Uchendu (Rivers) Magnus Abe (Rivers) Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta) John Enoh (Cross River) Nelson Effiong (Akwa Ibom) Andy Uba (Anambra) onni Ogbuoji (Ebonyi) Hope Uzodinma (Imo) 36 Ben Uwajimogu (Imo)

Danjuma Goje (Gombe) Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa) Ahmed Abubakar (Adamawa) Yusuf A. Yusuf (Taraba) Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos) Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos) Solomon Adeola (Lagos) Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) 45 Gbolahan Dada (Ogun)

Soji Akanbi (Oyo) Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo) Yele Omogunwa (Ondo) Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo) Babajide Omoworare (Osun) Sola Adeyeye (Osun) Fatimat Raji-Rasaki (Ekiti) Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom) Philip Aduda (FCT) Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun) 56.Ahmad Baba Kaita (katsina)