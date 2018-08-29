Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution
Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name of job availability in the capital city.
READ ALSO: Career girls perfect sex cartel in Abuja
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other related agencies are aware of this development and have been making efforts to sensitise the public on this dangerous trend.
The NAPTIP has always discouraged girls against traveling out with people of questionable character who promise them job opportunities and better life abroad. Although the Federal Government has consistently assured Nigerians of good economic outlook, the level of poverty is still very high to the extent that most families can barely feed twice a day.
Perhaps as a result of the economic hardship some parents easily submit to the claims of job opportunities in the big cities and send their daughters out to make money for them at all costs. Investigations by Daily Sun reveal that most girls who travel to Abuja on the claim of going to meet a friend for a job end up in apartments rented for them by their mistresses.
They roam at night for “romantic hunt” so as to make returns to their mistresses. From the proceeds of their daily outings they pay rents to their boss ladies. Anybody who is not ready to meet up with that is thrown out of the house.
There are also disturbing cases of some women who go to villages in search of house helps. They give out those girls to restaurant owners in town and get paid monthly.
Back to the “mart girls” as they call themselves they are easily picked out in their neighborhood and any social gathering. They are either, hugging their cigarettes, puffing out thick smokes or bickering among themselves. They are frequently accused by their neighbours of stealing clothes in the compounds where they are housed.
Some of their neighbours who claim that they are struggling to contend their seeming anti-social behaviours confessed that living in the same neighborhood with these “mart girls” is real hell.
Mrs. Sandra Olayinka lives in the same compound with some of the girls in the Jabi. Her story: “These girls have lost every sense of womanhood. At times, I wonder if it was really a woman that gave birth to them.
“There is no kind of evil that they do not involve in. They smoke and steal at any smallest opportunity. There was a day we nearly ran away because of the number of heavily armed security operatives we saw on the street.
“It was later we were made to understand that one of the girls said she came back that morning with the money she made and kept it with her gold jewelry in her bag, only for her to come out of the restroom and found her bag emptied. The lady that was sleeping when she dropped it and discovered it was nowhere to be found.
“She invited members of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to help her collect her stolen property. But till date nobody has seen the ‘sleeping lady’ because immediately she stole those things, she relocated to another place to continue with her business.
READ ALSO: What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians
“Our husbands can easily be seduced. As from 4pm you start seeing them with all manner of skimpy and braless tops, walking around the environment hunting for the night’s catch. It is no longer easy living with this kind of people around you. I pray God to protect my husband from these daughters of destruction.”
Another neighbour, Abdulrasheed Adamu, from Maitama confessed: “It is not funny having these girls around the neighbourhood. You cannot differentiate between night and day because they are always going and coming till dawn. Even when you want to rest in the day, you hear them quarrelling on top of their voice. At times they fight violently.
“The most annoying one is what they wear around. I find it difficult to come out of my room. They wear very skimpy, see-through clothes and sit carelessly in the compound to attract any available man. To void temptations, I stay in my room until when I am going out.”
A security man in Wuse Zone 3, Mr. Lawal Shuibu, claimed that the ladies are making his life unbearable as he can no longer sleep at night: «l am always attending to someone at the gate till dawn.”
He added that the rate at which they fight and quarrel is alarming: “There is no day that passes without them fighting over missing things around them.”
The Rapid Response Squad Force headquarters Abuja Assistant commissioner of police in charge Mr Mohammed Guri sent a strong warning to criminals to relocate from FCT Abuja or else it will wage a war on them.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Guri told Daily Sun that the rapid Response squad has arrested over 15 suspected armed robbers in FCT Abuja. The Rapid Response squad was launched by Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris with 60 cars for operation vehicles and well equipped with kitted with bullet proof vest, serviceable rifles and a ballistic helmet.
Also, the rapid response squad was under Deputy Inspector General of Police ‘operation’ while the Rapid Response squad is supervised by FCT police, Mr Bala ciroma.
Acp Guri said that the rapid Response squad is carrying out the vision and mission of IGP mr Ibrahim idris about community policing which police must have a good relationship with the public to enable them to work together and fight criminal within their environs.
Also, The Rapid Response squad is very strategies location especially all the black sport on the hideout of the hoodlums. We have mobilize over 665 police and men Nigeria police and trained re – training them every months and equipped them for proper orientation.
ACP Guri added that the Rapid Response Squad has their standard operation procedure which the police officers must obey the rule and regulation. I have warned my officers must not drink on duty. We have force headquarter provost personal will occasional be out to check the conduct of the men, instant disciplinary action will be taken against an erring officer. They must not abandon their beat under any situation except in response to on distress call must be logged and central control room be informed.
READ ALSO: NAPTIP inaugurates Rapid Response Squad to fight human trafficking
Men must be alert and remain vigilant. They must be ready to respond to any attack or threaten from any source during deployment. The team must not involve in any form of extortion, corruption tendencies or practice. They must be professional and respect human right of all citizen this come to in contact with whole on duty or off duty he said.
ACP Guri added that they should never be involved in any escort of V.I.P’s, senior police officer or military officer, serving or retired or any civilian no matter how highly placed he may be. There must be prompt response to complaint by any person at their duty post.
Communication gadgets such as handheld walkie–talkies, GSM, vehicular Radio and all method of communication available to the team was 48 hours to enable them to overcome the hoodlums during their operation he stated.
ACP Guri said that the Rapid Response squad is totally need any day, any time, who are taken to the battle to the ground of the bandits to make sure they relocate from the FCT Abuja.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Decentralising police operations29th August 2018
-
Herdsmen/farmers clashes affecting livestock production – FG28th August 2018
-
Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid28th August 2018
Latest
Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant— 29th August 2018
“…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…
-
PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant— 29th August 2018
“In a state where there is no strong opposition, the incumbent government has no business thinking of joining the opposition in the state.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Ejike Njeze is an ICT expert from Enugu State who wants to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…
-
Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM— 29th August 2018
“87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” • US alleges impunity Chinelo Obogo and John Adams, Minna Two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political…
-
2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others— 29th August 2018
Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Although, the…
-
Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition— 29th August 2018
“I wish to represent our senatorial district at the red chamber. Why is it important? It is important because our people need to be represented appropriately.” • As Ohakim, Maduka, others show support From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, yesterday…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper— 29th August 2018
The farmers recently got a boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the nation’s apex bank shortlisted 600 of them for its agricultural loan scheme Felix Ikem, Nsukka The yellow species of pepper popularly called ‘Ose Nsukka’ (Nsukka pepper) in Igbo, essentially used for spicing of food is a major means of livelihood for…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
From Megacity to Truckcity— 29th August 2018
The long-talked-about megacity status of Lagos is under threat… Former Governor Tinubu built infrastructure to justify that emerging status. Cosmas Omegoh On many roads in Lagos, things have fallen apart. The city’s streets are gone to trucks. And government cannot come to the rescue. Sheer confusion is unleashed everywhere. Pain reigns; it is every man…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kofi Annan: The question of legacy— 28th August 2018
What kind of a leader are you in your home, on your street, in your community? What will you and I be remembered for? What legacy are you going to leave behind? Idowu Omisore One weighty question serious leaders ask themselves is this – “What will be my leadership legacy?” At the end of the…
Columnists
-
Not easy to be old— 28th August 2018
In the language of aviation, we often say that old people have already collected their boarding passes and are only waiting for their flights to be called. Ray Ekpu When you get to age 70, as I did recently, you realise that it is not easy to be old. You can still carry yourself with…
-
Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid— 28th August 2018
When it comes to the appropriateness of President Muhammadu Buhari canvassing a second term in office despite his failing health and age, everyone has an opinion. Levi Obijiofor As we get closer to the 2019 general election, the political environment is looking gloomy and more uncertain than ever before. The past three years have been…
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply