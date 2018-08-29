– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring
29th August 2018 - ABANDONED: 13 years after, Abuja multi-level car park remains neglected
29th August 2018 - Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant
29th August 2018 - PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant
29th August 2018 - Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper
29th August 2018 - Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM
29th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others
29th August 2018 - Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition
29th August 2018 - 2019: FG denies Kwankwaso use of Eagle Square
29th August 2018 - 2019 presidency: Dankwambo, Lamido pick PDP nomination forms
Home / Abuja Metro / Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring
PROSTITUTION

Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring

— 29th August 2018

The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution

Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name of job availability in the capital city.

READ ALSO: Career girls perfect sex cartel in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other related agencies are aware of this development and have been making efforts to sensitise the public on this dangerous trend.

The NAPTIP has always discouraged girls against traveling out with people of questionable character who promise them job opportunities and better life abroad. Although the Federal Government has consistently assured Nigerians of good economic outlook, the level of poverty is still very high to the extent that most families can barely feed twice a day.

Perhaps as a result of the economic hardship some parents easily submit to the claims of job opportunities in the big cities and send their daughters out to make money for them at all costs. Investigations by Daily Sun reveal that most girls who travel to Abuja on the claim of going to meet a friend for a job end up in apartments rented for them by their mistresses.

They roam at night for “romantic hunt” so as to make returns to their mistresses. From the proceeds of their daily outings they pay rents to their boss ladies. Anybody who is not ready to meet up with that is thrown out of the house.

There are also disturbing cases of some women who go to villages in search of house helps. They give out those girls to restaurant owners in town and get paid monthly.

Back to the “mart girls” as they call themselves they are easily picked out in their neighborhood and any social gathering. They are either, hugging their cigarettes, puffing out thick smokes or bickering among themselves. They are frequently accused by their neighbours of stealing clothes in the compounds where they are housed.

Some of their neighbours who claim that they are struggling to contend their seeming anti-social behaviours confessed that living in the same neighborhood with these “mart girls” is real hell.

Mrs. Sandra Olayinka lives in the same compound with some of the girls in the Jabi. Her story: “These girls have lost every sense of womanhood. At times, I wonder if it was really a woman that gave birth to them.

“There is no kind of evil that they do not involve in. They smoke and steal at any smallest opportunity. There was a day we nearly ran away because of the number of heavily armed security operatives we saw on the street.

“It was later we were made to understand that one of the girls said she came back that morning with the money she made and kept it with her gold jewelry in her bag, only for her to come out of the restroom and found her bag emptied. The lady that was sleeping when she dropped it and discovered it was nowhere to be found.

“She invited members of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to help her collect her stolen property. But till date nobody has seen the ‘sleeping lady’ because immediately she stole those things, she relocated to another place to continue with her business.

READ ALSO: What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians

“Our husbands can easily be seduced. As from 4pm you start seeing them with all manner of skimpy and braless tops, walking around the environment hunting for the night’s catch. It is no longer easy living with this kind of people around you. I pray God to protect my husband from these daughters of destruction.”

Another neighbour, Abdulrasheed Adamu, from Maitama confessed: “It is not funny having these girls around the neighbourhood. You cannot differentiate between night and day because they are always going and coming till dawn. Even when you want to rest in the day, you hear them quarrelling on top of their voice. At times they fight violently.

“The most annoying one is what they wear around. I find it difficult to come out of my room. They wear very skimpy, see-through clothes and sit carelessly in the compound to attract any available man. To void temptations, I stay in my room until when I am going out.”

A security man in Wuse Zone 3, Mr. Lawal Shuibu, claimed that the ladies are making his life unbearable as he can no longer sleep at night: «l am always attending to someone at the gate till dawn.”

He added that the rate at which they fight and quarrel is alarming: “There is no day that passes without them fighting over missing things around them.”

The Rapid Response Squad Force headquarters Abuja Assistant commissioner of police in charge Mr Mohammed Guri sent a strong warning to criminals to relocate from FCT Abuja or else it will wage a war on them.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Guri told Daily Sun that the rapid Response squad has arrested over 15 suspected armed robbers in FCT Abuja. The Rapid Response squad was launched by Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris with 60 cars for operation vehicles and well equipped with kitted with bullet proof vest, serviceable rifles and a ballistic helmet.

Also, the rapid response squad was under Deputy Inspector General of Police ‘operation’ while the Rapid Response squad is supervised by FCT police, Mr Bala ciroma.

Acp Guri said that the rapid Response squad is carrying out the vision and mission of IGP mr Ibrahim idris about community policing which police must have a good relationship with the public to enable them to work together and fight criminal within their environs.

Also, The Rapid Response squad is very strategies location especially all the black sport on the hideout of the hoodlums. We have mobilize over 665 police and men Nigeria police and trained re – training them every months and equipped them for proper orientation.

ACP Guri added that the Rapid Response Squad has their standard operation procedure which the police officers must obey the rule and regulation. I have warned my officers must not drink on duty. We have force headquarter provost personal will occasional be out to check the conduct of the men, instant disciplinary action will be taken against an erring officer. They must not abandon their beat under any situation except in response to on distress call must be logged and central control room be informed.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP inaugurates Rapid Response Squad to fight human trafficking

Men must be alert and remain vigilant. They must be ready to respond to any attack or threaten from any source during deployment. The team must not involve in any form of extortion, corruption tendencies or practice. They must be professional and respect human right of all citizen this come to in contact with whole on duty or off duty he said.

ACP Guri added that they should never be involved in any escort of V.I.P’s, senior police officer or military officer, serving or retired or any civilian no matter how highly placed he may be. There must be prompt response to complaint by any person at their duty post.

Communication gadgets such as handheld walkie–talkies, GSM, vehicular Radio and all method of communication available to the team was 48 hours to enable them to overcome the hoodlums during their operation he stated.

ACP Guri said that the Rapid Response squad is totally need any day, any time, who are taken to the battle to the ground of the bandits to make sure they relocate from the FCT Abuja.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OLAYINKA

Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant

— 29th August 2018

“…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…

  • NO BUSINESS

    PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant

    — 29th August 2018

    “In a state where there is no strong opposition, the incumbent government has no business thinking of joining the opposition in the state.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Ejike Njeze is an ICT expert from Enugu State who wants to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…

  • Nigerians extremely POOR, says British PM

    Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM

    — 29th August 2018

    “87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” • US alleges impunity Chinelo Obogo and John Adams, Minna Two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political…

  • PRIMARIES

    2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others

    — 29th August 2018

    Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Although, the…

  • SENATORIAL AMBITION

    Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition

    — 29th August 2018

    “I wish to represent our senatorial district at the red chamber. Why is it important? It is important because our people need to be represented appropriately.” • As Ohakim, Maduka, others show support From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, yesterday…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share