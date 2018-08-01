He said: “It is difficult these days to differentiate between touts in motor parks and these sergeants- at-arms. They look dirty, beggarly and so hungry. If you are a visitor to the National Assembly, you would think you were dealing with touts. Its so shameful and those who are in charge have refused to call them to order.

One staff, who simply gave his name as Victor, for fear of being victimised, told our correspondent that they have informally complained to people the sergeants-at-arms report to. He said no action has so far been taken.

Some sergeants-at-arms have been accused of compromising their position. Some staff and other visitors, have complained of how they harass them and have turned themselves into beggars. They also complained about their poor dressing and how they are sometimes mistaken for touts.

“That was how I alighted from the car and called some idle sergeant-at-arms to chase the young man away. Out of curiosity, I asked them how people like that got into the building and they could not provide any answers.”

“They are just tax collectors. From the car park to those placed in every corner of the National Assembly complex, they are beggars. They beg without any iota of shame and I feel bad whenever I see them. It is terrible.

“We have seen their counterparts in other parliaments, even within West Africa. We see how they dress and comport themselves. They are not beggars. Why must our case be different in this world? Those in charge must call these people to order. They need to overhaul that unit before they bring shame to us.”

A frequent visitor to the National Assembly, who was one of the hustlers, told our correspondent how he secured his entry into the building. He said security agents (sergeant-at-arms), usually give him the entrance tag.

“I pay N1,000 whenever I am around. I have one particular guy who is always at the visitor’s stand. Once I am around, I just put a call across go him and he brings a tag for me. I then give him 1K (N1,000). Sometimes, if my outing goes well, I add to it.

“I do not have to be invited by anyone to get in there. It is easy. Just dress up like an aide to a lawmaker and nobody will ask you questions. It’s better than what it was in the past when we were not allowed in. It is much more easier today and I like it,” the visitor said.

When next you want to visit the National Assembly, you may want to adopt the same style. Since it’s now a free-for-all affair, maybe every Abuja resident may besiege our own Mecca.