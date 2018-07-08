Before you commit suicide; read this

Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo

Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows:

1) They are depressed.

2) They are psychotic.

3) They are impulsive.

4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it.

5) They have a philosophical desire to die. And

6) They have made a mistake.

Yes, we have to agree with Prof Lickerman in toto. But as one of our professors used to say when we were medical students “have you considered the African perspective”? Truly, in the 19 and 20 centuries, a medical research showed that suicide rate was lowest in Africa, yet Africa was and still remains the poorest Continent.

Those were Africa years of innocence, since suicide is the state of the mind.

It was postulated that Africa adopted certain survival concepts. a) The sour grapes concept – from a fable by Aesop. That is the disparagement of something out of chagrin, at not being able to get it. It makes one breathe easy.