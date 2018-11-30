We have indeed gone far beyond the era of having ‘technically’ degraded or defeated the warring sect as some government officials claimed then. The reality on ground shows that the sect has not been degraded or defeated whether technically or otherwise. Losing about 23 soldiers as the Federal Government has admitted in one operation is sad. But, the loss of many soldiers far beyond the official figures as reported in the media is mind-boggling.

This is the right time to overhaul the entire anti-insurgency operations. Battle-weary soldiers must be replaced with well-trained and equipped counter-terrorism troops. Although slogans and propaganda have their usefulness in warfare, no war has been won based on these parameters. And no war has been won based on prayers alone. War is won based on the strength and commitment of the troops.

Nothing demoralizes troops more than not being well-equipped with weapons and other needed supplies. There is no doubt that the Metele incident can cause a period of low morale among the troops. They should never despair. The Metele incident should be probed to find out the reason or reasons for such reversals in the war against terrorism. The probe should scrutinize how funds voted for the war are being utilized.

The alleged rivalry among the various security agencies involved in the war must also be investigated. The failure of deployment of intelligence should be investigated as well. It is good that President Muhammadu Buhari has appraised the situation and thereby promised to end the insurgency in the North-East within the shortest possible time. But it will still remain a promise if the government fails to procure the required modern fighting equipment needed for such a war. The government must take the war very seriously and stop claims that the insurgents have been degraded. The precision of their attacks and their consistency over the past couple of months are veritable signs that the war will take longer time than envisaged to be won. Therefore, there is no room for complacency on the part of our troops. The only way to win the war is through massive attack, attack and attack until the insurgents are subdued finally.