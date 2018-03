For Bello Michael Olugbenga aka Omonla, becoming a music star is not a tea party.

The Engineering student of Ekiti State University, who started music professionally in 2007, said he believes he would go far, because of how hot and trending his sound is. “Getting to stardom is not very easy, it calls for discipline and focus. I am glad to be encouraged by family and friends, and this serves as my source of motivation,” he quips.

Currently, two of his songs, Slay Mama and Odun Yi are on massive rotation, as he has over 20 tracks to his credit.