Beckham tracks £626m Messi— 17th September 2018
David Beckham has reportedly set his sights on luring Lionel Messi to the MLS in a bid to promote his new franchise Inter Miami.
Messi’s current contract at Barcelona expires in 2021, with his buy out clause currently set at an astonishing £626 million – as per BBC Sport. The Argentina international has scored 523 goals in 602 appearances for the Catalan giants, having spent his entire senior career with the club.
READ ALSO Juve offers Dybala for £150m Pogba
The 31-year-old is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a four-time Champions League winner and an eight-time La Liga winner, with his place in history as one of the greatest players of all time having been cemented over the last decade.
FIFA to pay Chelsea and Tottenham more than £3m in World Cup compensation as Real Madrid and Barca bank combined £7m
Messi is nothing short of a phenomenon, still capable of dismantling the sternest defences in European football with his incredible dribbling skills and finishing ability, even as he approaches the twilight years of his career in Spain.
It seems unlikely that he will leave the Camp Nou any time soon, however, that won’t stop other clubs bidding for his services in the near future, given his superstar status which could elevate the reputation of any team in the world.
According to the Daily Mail, one club prepared to launch such an audacious bid is Inter Miami in the United States, a newly formed franchise in Major League Soccer owned by former Manchester United star Beckham.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Man U blocks Martial exit16th September 2018
-
Mourinho plans Real return16th September 2018
-
EPL TITLE RACE : Sarri rules Chelsea out, tips City, Reds for success15th September 2018
Latest
Wike to Amaechi: You’re cause of APC crises in Rivers— 17th September 2018
Amaechi allegedly said: “Wike is panicking, sponsoring APC members to cause confusion; he must go in 2019.” Cletus Amaechi Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Minister of Transportation, Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi, is responsible for the crises in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to…
-
Rivers, Abia: I didn’t endorse any guber aspirant – Buhari— 17th September 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted reports about his endorsement of any governorship aspirant in Rivers and Abia states and in any other state across the country. READ ALSO: Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and…
-
Kalu condoles with Aare Adams, over father’s death— 17th September 2018
Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Ganiyu Adams, over the passing of his father, Pa Lamidi Adams. READ ALSO: Gani Adams calls for S’West summit over kidnapping, insecurity According to Kalu, regardless of age, the role of a father in a child’s life cannot be…
-
Buhari has history of failure, vote him out – Senator Owie— 17th September 2018
Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Contact Committee, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has ‘a history of ethnocentrism and failure’ and has asked Nigerians to vote him out. READ ALSO: Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years Senator Owie spoke against the backdrop of Buhari’s appointment of the…
-
Presidency: N/Central must present one candidate – Saraki— 17th September 2018
Meanwhile, presidential aspirant Dr Jonah David Jang has asked the PDP to zone the presidency to the Middle Belt and not the North Central. Gyang Bere, Jos Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the North Central geopolitical zone to present one presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary. READ ALSO: 2019: PDP…
-
Entertainment
Masari, Moghalu, Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Ateke Tom for Peace Achievers Awards— 16th September 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Fun seekers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, are already upbeat as the September 22 date for the 2018 edition of the distinguished Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria draw closer. This year’s annual event is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Why I’ll stop my daughter from acting –Monalisa Chinda— 15th September 2018
CHRISTIAN AGADIBE The joy of every parent is to see his or her child walk in his or her footsteps or choose the same career after them, but for Nollywood superstar, Monalisa Chinda, the reverse is the case. The mother of one revealed that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to nurse a career in acting….
Literary Review
Typography art is the new facial – Michael Adedeji— 14th September 2018
While it may seem like a mystery to understand, Adedeji makes it so effortlessly attractive, constructing facial expressions in words. Olamide Babatunde Blurring the lines that border a face and reshaping it into words of hope and inspiration is a tactical and deliberate effort aimed at making a statement for Michael Adedeji whose impulse is…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
Atiku, 2019 and Nigeria’s future— 17th September 2018
If you have seen the documentary titled “A day made of glass” you will marvel at what is to come and also raise concern about our place in this future. Adekoya Boladale In Central Africa, and predominantly Cameroon, there is a species of frog called: Hairy frog. Like every other frog, it is amphibian in nature…
Columnists
-
Convoluted primaries in Abia— 17th September 2018
Abia State needs a fresh breath and clean break from the past 11 years-plus of retardation and stagnancy. Ikpeazu cannot drive the needed change… Ebere Wabara In a demonstrable abuse of democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 made the process so simple and antithetical to equity for former governors who did not accomplish…
-
Business of purchasing form— 17th September 2018
In the new business of purchasing form for someone to contest for an office, you do not need to even know the fellow for whom you are purchasing the form. Andy Ezeani The report came out of Ghana not too long ago, of a new art form that had evolved into a vibrant enterprise and…
-
That China loan trap— 17th September 2018
The worst thing that can befall any nation is to default in its loan obligations to China. Some countries have bitter tales to tell for falling into china’s loan trap. Tony Iwuoma China has since emerged as the world’s latest superpower. It has taken on the world and growing in leaps and bounds and in some…
-
Is Nigeria wired to be player in the knowledge age?— 16th September 2018
The foundation of the knowledge society can only be laid in Nigeria if its government is prepared to invest heavily in the prerequisites of such a society Tunji Olaopa What I want to expound on in this article is what I consider to be a pivotal core of the infrastructural deficit challenge that faces Nigeria….
-
The “lifeless” Buhari controversy— 16th September 2018
If President Buhari refuses to hold a Presidential Chat and Debate, I would have no choice than to agree with President Trump that our President is “lifeless”. Ralph Egbu I am zooming in on this topic because of the important lessons it has for us in terms of developing a sound political culture. For those…
-
You must be a Nigerian…(2)— 16th September 2018
Politicians all over the world can be unpredictable, treacherous and lecherous. But Nigerian politicians top the chart. Ken Ugbechie We return to the concept of what makes Nigerians unique. Going by the torrent of reactions elicited by the prefatory piece of last week, it is inevitable for me to burrow further into peculiar behavioural mutations…
-
Vital business etiquette rules— 16th September 2018
Don’t simply hand out business cards to everyone you meet. It’s a bit aggressive unless you’re on a sales call. Ada Obaje As times change, so do social norms for personal and professional behavior, but that doesn’t mean basic etiquette doesn’t matter. Performance and quality are important, too, of course, but not exclusively. We sometimes…
-
‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’— 16th September 2018
My girlfriend has started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do? Njideka Nwapa-Ibuka Dear NJIGIRL, I have a girlfriend who is four years older than I. We have been friends for a long time. Her family values our friendship but recently I have…
-
Reasons dating while heartbroken never WORKS— 16th September 2018
You just can’t see someone for who they really are when you are still heartbroken over someone else. You are in a fog. Your perspective is cloudy. Kate Halim When you are heartbroken, the temptation to just drown your pain in new attention, affection, sex, or a fling is strong. But, dating too soon after a…
-
Alcohol and Alcoholism— 16th September 2018
I shall advise all of us to be patient and read me for the next three Sundays. So as to understand the intricacies of alcohol and alcoholism. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I have noticed something very frightening. Most of the people who consult me, are gradually becoming drunks . The frightening aspect is that they…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply