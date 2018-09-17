David Beckham has reportedly set his sights on luring Lionel Messi to the MLS in a bid to promote his new franchise Inter Miami.

Messi’s current contract at Barcelona expires in 2021, with his buy out clause currently set at an astonishing £626 million – as per BBC Sport. The Argentina international has scored 523 goals in 602 appearances for the Catalan giants, having spent his entire senior career with the club.

READ ALSO Juve offers Dybala for £150m Pogba

The 31-year-old is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a four-time Champions League winner and an eight-time La Liga winner, with his place in history as one of the greatest players of all time having been cemented over the last decade.

FIFA to pay Chelsea and Tottenham more than £3m in World Cup compensation as Real Madrid and Barca bank combined £7m

Messi is nothing short of a phenomenon, still capable of dismantling the sternest defences in European football with his incredible dribbling skills and finishing ability, even as he approaches the twilight years of his career in Spain.

It seems unlikely that he will leave the Camp Nou any time soon, however, that won’t stop other clubs bidding for his services in the near future, given his superstar status which could elevate the reputation of any team in the world.

According to the Daily Mail, one club prepared to launch such an audacious bid is Inter Miami in the United States, a newly formed franchise in Major League Soccer owned by former Manchester United star Beckham.