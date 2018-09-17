– The Sun News
Beckham tracks £626m Messi

David Beckham has reportedly set his sights on luring Lionel Messi to the MLS in a bid to promote his new franchise Inter Miami.

Messi’s current contract at Barcelona expires in 2021, with his buy out clause currently set at an astonishing £626 million – as per BBC Sport. The Argentina international has scored 523 goals in 602 appearances for the Catalan giants, having spent his entire senior career with the club.

The 31-year-old is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a four-time Champions League winner and an eight-time La Liga winner, with his place in history as one of the greatest players of all time having been cemented over the last decade.

Messi is nothing short of a phenomenon, still capable of dismantling the sternest defences in European football with his incredible dribbling skills and finishing ability, even as he approaches the twilight years of his career in Spain.

It seems unlikely that he will leave the Camp Nou any time soon, however, that won’t stop other clubs bidding for his services in the near future, given his superstar status which could elevate the reputation of any team in the world.

According to the Daily Mail, one club prepared to launch such an audacious bid is Inter Miami in the United States, a newly formed franchise in Major League Soccer owned by former Manchester United star Beckham.

Wike to Amaechi: You’re CAUSE of APC crises in Rivers

Wike to Amaechi: You’re cause of APC crises in Rivers

— 17th September 2018

Amaechi allegedly said: “Wike is panicking, sponsoring APC members to cause confusion; he must go in 2019.” Cletus Amaechi Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Minister of Transportation, Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi, is responsible for the crises in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to…

  • Rivers, Abia: I didn’t endorse any GUBER ASPIRANT – Buhari

    Rivers, Abia: I didn’t endorse any guber aspirant – Buhari

    — 17th September 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted reports about his endorsement of any governorship aspirant in Rivers and Abia states and in any other state across the country. READ ALSO: Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and…

  • AARE GANIYU ADAMS

    Kalu condoles with Aare Adams, over father’s death

    — 17th September 2018

    Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Ganiyu Adams, over the passing of his father, Pa Lamidi Adams. READ ALSO: Gani Adams calls for S’West summit over kidnapping, insecurity According to Kalu, regardless of age, the role of a father in a child’s life cannot be…

  • Buhari has history of failure, VOTE HIM OUT – Senator Owie

    Buhari has history of failure, vote him out – Senator Owie

    — 17th September 2018

    Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Contact Committee, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has ‘a history of ethnocentrism and failure’ and has asked Nigerians to vote him out. READ ALSO: Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years Senator Owie spoke against the backdrop of Buhari’s appointment of the…

  • NORTH CENTRAL must present one candidate – Saraki

    Presidency: N/Central must present one candidate – Saraki

    — 17th September 2018

    Meanwhile, presidential aspirant Dr Jonah David Jang has asked the PDP to zone the presidency to the Middle Belt and not the North Central. Gyang Bere, Jos Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the North Central geopolitical zone to present one presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary. READ ALSO: 2019: PDP…

