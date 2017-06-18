The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty
18th June 2017 -   There’s so much bloodshed for Nigeria’s unity – Osinbajo
18th June 2017 - DSS says it’s investigating hate speech sponsors
18th June 2017 - INEC replaces 82,000 missing PVCs
18th June 2017 - Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members
18th June 2017 - 6 ways to deal with frustration
18th June 2017 - 5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know
18th June 2017 - 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar
18th June 2017 - Travelogue: My cultural immersion in Burkina Faso
18th June 2017 - Forbes predicts China ahead of US in global influence
Home / Cover / Entertainment / Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty

Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty

— 18th June 2017

Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised future beauty queens to work more on showcasing their talents and intellect rather than physical beauty during the various stages of selection and their tenure in office.

The reigning queen, Obiadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit by the Miss Nigeria Organisation that her unique selling point that eventually won her the coveted position was her analytical ways of issues affecting the country when she appeared before the various panels.

“I will like to advise up-and-coming Miss Nigerians or futuristic Nigerians to work more on showcasing their talents and intellects rather than beauty, which got me into this position.

“This is because the position of Miss Nigeria is achallenging ambassadorial office which requires tasking the occupants to proffer solutions to many contemporary issues affecting the society.

“Any Miss Nigeria must be 80 per cent of brain and intellectual know-how and 20 per cent of beauty because every girl is beautiful.

“This is not me showcasing my body, this is me building myself and working for my country.

“You want to be the most confident and feel amazing about yourself.

“I have never been more aware of social issues or more sensitive to how people feel about their environments more than now that I am occupying the driver’s seat.

“You should focus more on substance than the physical look.

“If you feel you have to be dressed in a certain way or a certain piece of luxury for you to be someone, it means you are not worthy of it.

“It means you do not have the substances required of you to occupy the post of Miss Nigeria,’’ she said.

Miss Nigeria said that she belief that any reigning beauty queen’s priority should be how she could impact positively on the society by initiating and implementing enduring projects that could stand the test of time.

Her tenure should not be about showcasing designers’ wears and branded accessories such as shoes and bags, Obiadi said.

She also advised girls to look up to women of good standing and substance in the society as their role models.

“Oprah Winfrey is my role model because of how she struggled in life to become great despite various challenges that she confronted.

“My role model had her life very tough; she had a lot of challenging times in her life.

“After reading through her life story; how she became pregnant at a tender age and losing the child afterward, I felt, that was the worst thing that would ever happen to anybody.

“If she could go through all of that and still made it to where she is now, then I don’t know what my excuse is, I don’t know what your excuse is.

“I say if you dream it, you can live it. Keep pushing, keep striving, pray to God, believe in God and do not do to others what you would not want them to do to you. Everything will be fine, “she said.

She was grateful to various corporate organisations and private individuals that had assisted the Miss Nigeria Organization in funding her projects.

“We need more assistance from other corporate organisations and private individuals.

“ We have written letters to some state governments, various parastatal agencies and some private organisations who have agreed with what we are doing.

“We have been going to schools for this same sensitisation programme on how o keep our environments tidy.

“We have got feedbacks from parents who said their wards had been able to differentiate between recyclables and non-recyclables.

“This will make the children grow to understand that they are obligated to take care of their environment, ” she said.

(Source: Today)
Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty

— 18th June 2017

Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised future beauty queens to work more on showcasing their talents and intellect rather than physical beauty during the various stages of selection and their tenure in office. The reigning queen, Obiadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit by the Miss Nigeria Organisation that her unique…

Share

  •   There’s so much bloodshed for Nigeria’s unity – Osinbajo

    — 18th June 2017

      Faults Biafra, Arewa ultimatum From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday declared that both the renewed agitation for the restoration of Biafra and the ultimatum issued to Igbo to leave the North are wrong and unlawful activities that deserve to be dealt with according to the country’s constitutional provisions. Osinbajo said…

    Share

  • DSS says it’s investigating hate speech sponsors

    — 18th June 2017

    The Department of State Service (DSS) has suddenly, after close to three weeks of standing mandate of the Arewa Youths that the Igbo should leave the north before October 1 deemed it proper to issue a statement to deal with troublemakers. It stated in a press statement that “in line with its statutory mandate of…

    Share

  • INEC replaces 82,000 missing PVCs

    — 18th June 2017

    From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reprinted 82,000 missing, defaced and damaged Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), while over 42,000 requests for transfer had been made, in the eight weeks of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) Executive Director of Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), Dr. Chima Amadi, who disclosed this…

    Share

  • Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members

    — 18th June 2017

    *As Dogara warns on family system collapse From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged churches in the country to banish people of questionable means whose wealth do not match their income. He gave the charge at the Aso Rock Chapel as the church celebrated this year’s Father’s Day. “If the church says…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share