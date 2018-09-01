– The Sun News
Beautify your aso oke with stones

1st September 2018

Almost every aso oke worn by brides and every other person that wants to look beautiful for that owambe party is being bedazzled with stones.

Vivian Onyebukwa

Aso Oke is one of the special attires worn mostly by the Yorubas during special occasions like weddings, birthdays, chieftaincy coronation, and burial ceremony. Other tribes have also embraced wearing the aso oke, which, shows how beautiful this material is.

READ ALSO: Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title

However, like every other fashion, aso oke has continued to evolve in colours, designs and patterns.

Placing stones on aso oke material is now the latest trend among fashion conscious women. Almost every aso oke worn by brides and every other person that wants to look beautiful for that owambe party is being bedazzled with stones.

From head gear, (gele) to Ipele and the aso, you find stunning, stoned aso oke designs.

