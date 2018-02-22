Beating cellulite

Cellulite is a lay term for unsightly looking dimples in various parts of the body. It is a condition where there is an infiltration of the subcutaneous fat cells by fluids and toxic wastes.

There are a lot of theories as to what causes cellulite. Many experts believe that it is caused by a combination of factors, including: one’s general lifestyle, diet, and lack of exercise, hormonal changes, obesity, aging and a build-up of the lymphatic system.

The lymph glands and tissues of the body can build up a residual amount of water and toxic substances in the body giving rise to cellulite. It consists of minerals that the body has not been able to handle, and other toxic materials the body has not been able to get rid of. It builds up in the fatty tissues and in the muscles of the body leaving a ridged, dimpled, flabby, unhealthy look. The accumulation is particularly on the outer side of the thighs, sometimes extending to the buttocks and gives rise to the nickname ‘orange peels,’ on the account of the puckering characteristic, which distinguishes cellulite from plain fat. This puckering is due to the fact the walls of the fat cells gradually grow thicker, with deposits of fibrous collagen, so locking in the fluid and toxins. It is also found on the backs of the arms, the abdominal area, and in the hips.

Cellulite affects women, almost exclusively, and there seems to be a definite connection with the hormonal balance. Some say that the female hormone, estrogen is the main culprit and the reason men don’t get the embarrassing dimples. Estrogen encourages the storage of excess fat around those areas vulnerable to cellulite. Some experts say that the women’s bodies store excess toxins in and around these fat cells and that the build-up of these products worsens the appearance of cellulite.

Aging has also been labeled as guilty party, as the fibers that tightly hold a young woman’s skin together shrink as one gets older. This causes increased pressure on the skin that squeezes fat, toxins and fluids outwards and around the skin fibers, resulting in the unsightly bulges on the skin surface that we call cellulite.

Many women who are overweight tend to have a higher chance of getting cellulite, than thin women. Those with sedentary lifestyle are especially vulnerable.

Cellulite, the unsightly looking dimples on the skin of the hips, thighs, arms and buttocks isn’t really dangerous, of course, but that doesn’t mean it’s lovable either. Though not a disease, many may see cellulite just as a cosmetic problem, but I recognise it not only as a distressing condition in itself, but a sign of a more serious toxic state of the body, and an indication that the lymphatic system is sluggish and elimination in general less efficient. Whether or not cellulite is a disease, dimpling of the skin is a huge source of insecurity for women who have it and I believe they would also love to get rid of their cellulite if they could.

A lady who once had cellulite decided to work her garden by herself. She pulled weeds and engaged in other tasks that involved bending. She also changed her body from flab to good muscle tone in a year, living primarily on green drinks and vegetables and her (herb) teas, very little meat and a few other foods. Cellulite, with proper diet and exercise will just plain disappear all by itself.

You too can own a “dimple-free” skin and the following may help:

Herbal teas: To help with this overall situation, we need to select herbs with a number of different properties: detoxifying, stimulating to the lymphatic system, hormone balancing, and possibly mildly diuretic. Treatment needs to be continued over some weeks or even months, depending on the severity of the cellulite, how long it has existed and how much one helps oneself with cleansing diet and change in life style habits.

Diuretic herbal teas: Assist in the elimination of the waste products and water from the tissues. Dandelion, corn silk, horsetail, parsley, nettle, lemon peel:. Mix equal quantities of the herbs and steep 1 tablespoon in a teacup of freshly boiled water for 20 minutes. Strain and repeat 2 x daily.

Grapefruit: Dried grapefruit peel is added to herbal teas and, of course, the fruit is a healthy source of Vitamin C, a powerful vitamin when it comes to the restoration of skin structure. Its essential oil helps reduce the appearance of cellulite in problem areas, like belly and thighs. The oil is used in massage blends as an astringent skin toner and to stimulate the lymphatic system. Grapefruit is also used as an astringent oil to treat fluid retention and improve skin tone.

Moringa: Will generally support hormone system. Take a teaspoonful of the leaf powder, a minimum of two times a day. Oil extracted from the seed will serve as a good massage. Topically apply a compress made with Moringa oil, morning and evening. Ointment or lotion made from the plant can also be helpful.

Aloe vera: Apply aloe extract topically, directly to the affected areas to treat flabbiness. You can make a refreshing drink of the gel with fresh pineapple. Take half of a tumbler daily and your skin will be thankful.

Water: Stay sufficiently hydrated throughout the day. You can start off the day refreshed and revitalised by drinking a glass of hot water with a squeeze of lemon.

Vitamins: These have been shown to help cellulite-vitamins A, C, E and selenium.

Lifestyle: Improve stress management, change your diet, cut down on toxins, and start exercising: step-up, stationary bicycling, walking, bending, squatting or any other exercise that challenges the leg muscles and burns fat, especially on thighs and buttocks.

Dry skin stimulation: Using Luffacylindrica (ogbo (Igbo), kankan-ayab (Yoruba) or a friction brush brings blood and therefore nutrients to the surface of the skin and is another form of exercise. Using a rough washing glove in the shower is also very helpful.

Avocado pit massage: Wash any flesh away from the avocado pit and use it to massage, in circular motions, the thighs, around the stomach, abdomen, and breast and even up to the throat.

Diet: Whole food diet with less complex carbohydrates and sugars than is usually recommended for the average person. Decrease fat to below 20 per cent of the total fat diet and avoid, as much as possible, animal fats and processed fats. Also do not eat protein at night as unused protein in the body puts a greater load on the lymph system.

Eat lots of onions, garlic and carrot and many other vegetables. And cut down on coffee, tea, alcohol, pastry, processed meats, sugar and very sweet fruits. Avoid foods that contain artificial colours, flavors or preservatives. You sure will be unlocking a new, dimple-free skin.