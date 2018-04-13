Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship

• Pledges to support FG on preservation of culture

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work in the state.

He said the projects were designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on the economy.

Ambode, who spoke during an inspection tour of major ongoing projects in the state, assured that the Oshodi-Airport Interchange will be ready next September.

The governor said the Ilaje and Bariga, as well as a new jetty, through which Ikorodu, Apapa, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ajah and Epe could be linked, via the waterways, would be ready in July.

“We have just seen the progress of work on the Airport Road. I want to appeal to Lagosians to bear with us. As much as possible, we have tried to reduce the impact of traffic on residents and other road users, believing that it is in the overall interest of all, that we should have a standard road that leads to our international airport.

“I have been assured by the contractor that this project will be part of our Christmas gift; it will be ready before Christmas, and we should be able to use it, in conjunction with the Oshodi Bus Terminal, and, then, make a major facelift of what we are having in this whole axis.”

While urging those whose structures gave way for the project to bear with government, Ambode said the state government will soon commence payment of compensation to them, once the necessary paper works are concluded.

On the Oworonshoki Lagoon reclamation, the governor clarified that contrary to some reports in the media, the project is not a housing scheme, but “part of the overall programme for Lagos to emerge as the entertainment hub for Africa.”

He said 30 hectares of land space have, so far, been reclaimed out of the 50 planned for the scheme, while upon completion, the project would end the perennial flooding in the area, as well as accommodate boutique, hotel, event centres, cinema, clubs, bars, bus terminal and parking space with capacity for about 1,000 vehicles, among others.

While inspecting the Maternity Centre in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, also known as Ayinke House, and the Pen Cinema Flyover, Ambode lauded the contractors and medical personnel for a job well done, so far.

The Ayinke House is a 162-bed space facility and expandable to 250, with other features.

Meanwhile, Ambode has pledged his administration’s support to the Federal Government in order to preserve the rich culture and heritage of the country.

He also said his administration is working hard to make the state the tourism hub of Africa, hence, his attention on the state tourism sites have been receiving great attention.

The governor made the disclosure while receiving Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Alausa, in Ikeja, yesterday, where the minister said the federal government had concluded plans to use its hosting right of the 61st edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)/ Commission for Africa (CAF) meeting to showcase the culture and tourism potential of Lagos and Nigeria in general.