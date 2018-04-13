The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship
13th April 2018 - Buhari not capable of changing anything -Odinkalu, Ex NHRC boss
13th April 2018 - I’ll improve economic relations between Nigeria, South Korea – Amb In-tae
13th April 2018 - History and travails of Ekweremadu
13th April 2018 - The decline and fall of civil behaviour (II)
13th April 2018 - Buhari on familiar road to Waterloo
13th April 2018 - Angela Onyekaba 07051690848
13th April 2018 - Suspension of NEMA directors: Reps summon Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita
13th April 2018 - The second term aroma and 2019
13th April 2018 - Super Eagles’ goalkeeping dilemma
Home / National / Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship
Ambode

Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship

— 13th April 2018

• Pledges to support FG on preservation of culture

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work in the state.

He said the projects were designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on the economy.

Ambode, who spoke during an inspection tour of major ongoing projects in the state, assured that the Oshodi-Airport Interchange will be ready next September.

The governor said the Ilaje and Bariga, as well as a new jetty, through which Ikorodu, Apapa, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ajah and Epe could be linked, via the waterways, would be ready in July.

“We have just seen the progress of work on the Airport Road. I want to appeal to Lagosians to bear with us. As much as possible, we have tried to reduce the impact of traffic on residents and other road users, believing that it is in the overall interest of all, that we should have a standard road that leads to our international airport.

“I have been assured by the contractor that this project will be part of our Christmas gift; it will be ready before Christmas, and we should be able to use it, in conjunction with the Oshodi Bus Terminal, and, then, make a major facelift of what we are having in this whole axis.”

While urging those whose structures gave way for the project to bear with government,  Ambode said the state government will soon commence payment of compensation to them, once the necessary paper works are concluded.

On the Oworonshoki Lagoon reclamation, the governor clarified that contrary to some reports in the media, the project is not a housing scheme, but “part of the overall programme for Lagos to emerge as the entertainment hub for Africa.”

He said 30 hectares of land space have, so far, been reclaimed out of the 50 planned for the scheme, while upon completion, the project would end the perennial flooding in the area, as well as accommodate boutique, hotel, event centres, cinema, clubs, bars, bus terminal and parking space with capacity for about 1,000 vehicles, among others.

While inspecting the Maternity Centre in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, also known as Ayinke House, and the Pen Cinema Flyover, Ambode lauded the contractors and medical personnel for a job well done, so far.

The Ayinke House is a 162-bed space facility and expandable to 250, with other features.       

Meanwhile, Ambode has pledged his administration’s support to the Federal Government in order to preserve the rich culture and heritage of the country.

He also said his administration is working hard to make the state the tourism hub of Africa, hence, his attention on the state tourism sites have been receiving great attention.

The governor made the disclosure while receiving Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Alausa, in Ikeja, yesterday, where the minister said the federal government had concluded plans to use its hosting right of the 61st edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)/ Commission for Africa (CAF) meeting to showcase the culture and tourism potential of Lagos and Nigeria in general.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode

Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship

— 13th April 2018

• Pledges to support FG on preservation of culture Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work in the state. He said the projects were designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on…

  • NHRC

    Buhari not capable of changing anything -Odinkalu, Ex NHRC boss

    — 13th April 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Prof. Chidi Odinkalu is the former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He says President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions and inactions have fuelled divisiveness, prejudices and subversion of the basic precepts of coexistence. He also says the president has failed to deliver on the cardinal promises he made in 2015, noting that he…

  • Nigeria

    I’ll improve economic relations between Nigeria, South Korea – Amb In-tae

    — 13th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lee In-tae, has said his present tour of duty in the country, is his first visit to Nigeria. However, Ambassador In-tae said, his coming to Nigeria is his second coming to the African region. The South Korean envoy who spoke with Daily Sun when…

  • NEMA

    Suspension of NEMA directors: Reps summon Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita

    — 13th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee o n Emergency and Disaster Preparedness has  summoned Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to appear before it over the suspension of  directors of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The committee, which is  investigating alleged violation of public trust in NEMA and the utilisation of N1.6 billion allocated…

  • SEC

    Why we lifted suspension on Oando’s shares –SEC

    — 13th April 2018

    …Says forensic audit ongoing Uche Usim, Abuja As tongues continued to wag over the lifting of the suspension placed on shares of embattled Oando Plc, by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Securities and Exchange Commission  (SEC) on Thursday said the action was sequel to the withdrawal of all litigations by the company and shareholders…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share