Beaing a mom : How to juggle pregnancy and work

As a woman, managing pregnancy while working can be quite a challenging act. Finding out that you are pregnant may be the best news you will ever receive. The thought of your growing baby inside of you is a welcoming and warm feeling.

However, the side effects that come with pregnancy, like morning sickness, interrupted sleep and fatigue can put a damper on your career. Juggling pregnancy and work is difficult for many women, especially those who already have children.

If you are wondering how you will ever be able to properly function at work while pregnant, follow these tips to make this period of your life a bit easier.

The first step is to tell your boss you are pregnant. The difficulties associated with pregnancy and working are easier to deal with if you don’t have to hide them from your employer. Tell your boss you are pregnant and discuss your maternity leave options.

Announce your pregnancy to your co-workers. Once your boss knows you are pregnant, juggling pregnancy and work will be even less challenging if your co-workers know as well. On days when you aren’t feeling great, your co-workers won’t think it’s simply because you are slackening on your duties.

Think about your options. If you intend to return to work full time after your pregnancy, tell your boss. However, if you think you would prefer a more flexible schedule, devise a proposal you can present to your boss.

You will have an easier time juggling pregnancy and work if your post pregnancy plan is already discussed and agreed upon with your employer.

Properly deal with morning sickness at work. Many women get morning sickness during the first trimester. For this reason, you need a plan of attack for pregnancy symptoms at work, such as nausea.

To deal with other pregnancy symptoms, such as fatigue, avoid being on your feet all day. Also try to avoid very strenuous activity, get proper rest and don’t travel at the end of your last trimester.

Prepare for both good and bad days. Know that when you are juggling pregnancy and work, you are going to have good days and bad days.

There will be days when you are full of energy and excitement and other days when you are suffering from morning sickness and don’t want to move.

When you are feeling good, get ahead at work, complete projects before deadline and be as efficient as possible. This will allow you to take it easy on the days when you don’t feel great.

Take safety precautions. If your job calls for you to work outdoors or in an unsafe environment, ask for a position that provides safer conditions while you are juggling pregnancy and work.

Enjoy being pregnant. Allow yourself time to enjoy the good things about being pregnant, such as shopping for your newborn, and decorating the nursery.

Enjoy eating healthy while pregnant. A good diet rich in fruits and vegetables will help you feel good during this special time. In addition, you will be passing on the good nutrients to your baby.