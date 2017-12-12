Beach footballer wants national league

Abu Azeez, a SuperSand Eagles player, on Tuesday in Abuja called for the introduction of a beach soccer national league.

Azeez, who won the Most Valuable Player award at the just-concluded seventh COPA Lagos Beach Soccer International Tournament, said the league would enhance Nigeria’s performance at the world stage.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the country was yet to harness its talents in the game, saying it was only constant competitions that would allow this.

“In Africa, Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in the game. But globally we are not where we should be.

“The games we (SuperSand Eagles) won against Morocco and Lebanon were won with very slim margins. Just a goal difference in both cases.

“So, we are a good side. But then we need more. We need a beach soccer league to keep the spirit alive, to compete regularly and groom young players,’’ Azeez said.

The player pointed out that Kebbi state’s ownership of a league competition at the moment was a way in that direction.

“If we can have this also in other states and at the national level, then we will be no ordinary side in global beach soccer,’’ he added.

Nigeria fell to a 5-6 defeat to Spain in the final match of COPA Lagos for the Spaniards to clinch the title at the Eko Atlantic City.

The tournament staged from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 had the likes of Arsenal Beach Soccer, Gidi Sharks of Lagos, Pepsi Academy and the Kebbi state team.

(Source: NAN)