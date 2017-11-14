The Sun News
Be watchful, report violators of anti-open grazing law, Ortom tells Benue people

— 14th November 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Otorm of Benue State has advised the people of the state to be watchful and report violations of the anti-open grazing law to security agencies for appropriate action.

Governor Ortom gave the advise at Engila, Agatu Local Government Area, on Tuesday, during the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of 5,000 modern 2-bedroom bungalows for the victims of the Fulani herdsmen attacks initiated by Africa Nations Development Programme (ANDP).

Other benefiting local communities of the proposed housing units are Agila in Ado Local Government Area, Gbajimba in Guma and Moon in Kwande Local Government Area.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, explained that the anti-open grazing law was enacted to protect the lives and property of the Benue people who before now had become hapless victims of the most horrendous acts of terrorism by Fulani herdsmen.

The law, according to the governor, had the backing of not just the entire people of the state but also enjoy national and international acclaim having made copious provisions that guarantee the safety and benefit of both the crop farmers and herdsmen.

Governor Ortom who thanked the ANDP for coming to the aid of the people who were displaced by herdsmen invasion however enjoined them to keep to their promise and not to vanish after instilling so much hope in the people.

Earlier in his speech, Country Director, World Nations Development Programme Initiative, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Eze, disclosed that the project was a gift to the less privileged people of Benue state.

He revealed further that the project, when completed, would be handed over to the less privileged for free of charge adding that within the next six months after the ground breaking ceremony, it would have gone far while in the next one year, 70 percent of the 5000 units would have been completed.

Also speaking, ANDP’s Africa Director-General, Dr. Samson Omojuyigbe, said that the project which consists of the housing units, schools, police stations, markets and hospitals shall be funded 100 per cent by ANDP with no financial cost to the State government.

Chairman of Agatu local government council, Mrs. Comfort Echoda, commended Governor Ortom for restoring peace to the localality and for the numerous development projects he has brought to Agatu, and the ANDP, for giving Agatu 2,000 of the 5,000 housing units earmarked for Benue State.

