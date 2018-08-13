Be patriotic, Obiano urges Corps members

NAN

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on corps members posted to the state to discharge their duties during their service year with the spirit of patriotism, and to work as teams.

Obiano gave the admonition at the closing of the Orientation Camp at the Temporary Orientation Site, Umunya in Oyi Council Area on Monday.

Willie Obiano , who was represented by Mr Bonaventure Enemali, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, charged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state, using their intellect, resourcefulness, energy and positive attitude.

He said Anambra was happy to have the corps members posted to the state and assured them of hospitality of the people, to enable them excel during the service year.

READ ALSO NASS invasion: Security agents should shed military mentality, embrace democracy tenets – Sani, ACF scribe

“You are advised to approach the rural populace with open mind and be ready to complement their efforts with your skills and talent, so that you will leave an indelible and enduring mark in the hearts of the members of your host communities,” he said.

In his speech, Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra, congratulated Corps members for successful camping exercise.

Aremu said a total of 2,200 members of the 2018 Batch B Stream One had been successfully posted to their places of primary assignment.

He urged them to see themselves as catalysts of positive change, good ambassadors of the NYSC and shining examples for other youths to emulate.

“I implore all Corps employers to assign them challenging responsibilities commensurate with their qualifications and status,” the coordinator said.

He thanked Rt Rev Owen Nwaokolo, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese on the Niger and the host communities for accommodating the scheme, while expressing hope that work at the permanent site would be completed soon, for them to relocate.