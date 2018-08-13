Be patriotic, Obiano urges Corps members— 13th August 2018
NAN
Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on corps members posted to the state to discharge their duties during their service year with the spirit of patriotism, and to work as teams.
Obiano gave the admonition at the closing of the Orientation Camp at the Temporary Orientation Site, Umunya in Oyi Council Area on Monday.
Willie Obiano , who was represented by Mr Bonaventure Enemali, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, charged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state, using their intellect, resourcefulness, energy and positive attitude.
He said Anambra was happy to have the corps members posted to the state and assured them of hospitality of the people, to enable them excel during the service year.
READ ALSO NASS invasion: Security agents should shed military mentality, embrace democracy tenets – Sani, ACF scribe
“You are advised to approach the rural populace with open mind and be ready to complement their efforts with your skills and talent, so that you will leave an indelible and enduring mark in the hearts of the members of your host communities,” he said.
In his speech, Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra, congratulated Corps members for successful camping exercise.
Aremu said a total of 2,200 members of the 2018 Batch B Stream One had been successfully posted to their places of primary assignment.
He urged them to see themselves as catalysts of positive change, good ambassadors of the NYSC and shining examples for other youths to emulate.
“I implore all Corps employers to assign them challenging responsibilities commensurate with their qualifications and status,” the coordinator said.
He thanked Rt Rev Owen Nwaokolo, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese on the Niger and the host communities for accommodating the scheme, while expressing hope that work at the permanent site would be completed soon, for them to relocate.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model13th August 2018
-
-
Gov. Bello warns against rejection of corps members13th August 2018
Latest
Be patriotic, Obiano urges Corps members— 13th August 2018
NAN Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on corps members posted to the state to discharge their duties during their service year with the spirit of patriotism, and to work as teams. Obiano gave the admonition at the closing of the Orientation Camp at the Temporary Orientation Site, Umunya in Oyi Council Area on…
-
NASS invasion: Security agents should shed military mentality, embrace democracy tenets – Sani, ACF scribe— 13th August 2018
… Says defection may be a blessing in disguise for APC, PDP Noah Ebije, Kaduna ANTHONY Sani is the Secretary- General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). Before his present position, Sani was the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Forum. In this interview with Sunday Sun, the ACF scribe condemned security agents invasion of the…
-
Police vow to arrest killers of ex-Gov. Oni’s aide— 13th August 2018
NAN The police in Ekiti said on Monday that they would leave no stone unturned in their efforts at tracking the killers of Mr Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to former Gov. Segun Oni. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, told journalists in Ado Ekiti that those responsible for the killing…
-
Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp— 13th August 2018
NAN The Akwa Ibom Government says it has commenced the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp as promised during the 2018 Batch `A’ closing ceremony in May. Gov. Udom Emmanuel made the disclosure on Monday at the closing orientation ceremony of 2018 Batch `B` Stream 1 corps members in Ikot Itie…
-
Planned arrests: Saraki, Ekweremadu must answer for acts of infamy – APC— 13th August 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is nothing wrong in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arresting the duo of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, over criminal charges against them. In a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the…
-
Entertainment
Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins— 13th August 2018
NAN Ace Nigerian singer and actress Emma Chukwugoziem known as Emma Nyra welcomed a set of twins after being in labour for 36 hours. The singer shared the news on her Instagram handle @emmanyra. “On Aug. 11 early hours of 2 a.m, after 36 hours of labour, I gave birth to two beautiful children Alexandria and…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja s*x workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Motivational, prosperity preaching in churches not helping new converts – Pastor Bola Akin-John— 12th August 2018
Akin-John said: “ A lot of pastors are too close to government, such that they can’t speak the truth anymore. When you are too close… the government will corrupt you” Enyeribe Ejiogu Outspoken pastor and founder of Church Growth International Ministries, Dr. Bola Akin-John, has urged new age Nigerian Christian leaders to rediscover the real purpose…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway— 13th August 2018
How would anyone ever imagine how people survive daily on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos – a road on which people should be dying from stress? • Traumatised by gridlock, bad roads, bus drivers, passengers create fun on busy highway Cosmas Omegoh Last March, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s fifth happiest country. The nation was also…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Politics and the looming danger— 13th August 2018
There are countless examples of government inactions propelling this looming failure but the most radical that comes to mind is the leaders failure to remember that ‘corruption destroys and breaks that trust at the heart of a representative democracy Jerome-Mario Utomi Demystifying the time-honored saying that; ‘the powerful never lose opportunities – they remain available…
Columnists
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply