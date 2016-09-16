Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff

By Fred Ezeh

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie has charged the members of staff to be more dedicated and committed to their respective duties in order to move the organisation forward.

Osagie, who addressed some out-station editorial staffs at the Corporate headquarters of the company in Lagos, yesterday, reminded them that the success or otherwise of the organisation depends on their individual contributions.

He also challenged them to go extra mile in sourcing for exclusive stories and editorial contents that would be of interest to the people.

“It is important to note that our readers have confidence in us and we cannot afford to disappoint them. The only way the trust and confidence can be sustained is for all of you to play your individual roles effectively, “ he said.

The MD reminded the state correspondents that the economic downturn in Nigeria is biting hard on businesses, but assured them that the company was not considering mass sack as an option, but would continue to deliver quality and interesting news that would be of interest to the readers.

Earlier, the Deputy Managing Director/Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Steve Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of other management staff, expressed satisfaction with the performances of some state correspondents and, also, registered his dissatisfaction with some others who he charged to either upgrade themselves or be weed out.

“Time is of essence in our production and you all know that,” he said.

He told them the company is not unaware of the challenges being experienced in some out-stations, promising that effort is being made to fix the obvious critical aspects.

Molly Kilete from Abuja Bureau, who spoke on behalf of other correspondents, commended the management for assembling the reporters in Lagos and said the event provided opportunity for the reporters to familiarise themselves with the corporate headquarters of the organisation as well as the management, thus, boosting their morale to go the extra mile in their duties.