‘Be mindful of your appointment,’ Fashola warns board members

— 13th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday warned the newly inaugurated governing council of the Federal School of Surveying to be mindful of their appointments, adding that they should not compound the problems of the institution but come up with new ideas capable of producing world-class surveyors.

Fashola stated this in Abuja, saying that the country was in dire need of surveyors.

He commended the appointees for accepting to shoulder the responsibility of the institution.

“It is this challenge to produce skilled manpower, professional surveyors and related technical competences, that the governing council of the school is expected to do,” the Minister said.

“The continuity of problems in society underline the reason for government to exist. Government will respond to all of the problems.

“One of the challenges we have is how to protect schools, and that means that we must review how we build our schools,” he added.

Those inaugurated included the Surveyor-General of the Federation, E. B Awudu, A.S. Alaba, Eyo, Eyo Oku, G. A. Uzoma, O. E. Fagbamigbe and Giwa Abdulrasheed.

Others include Anwuri Omakweninye, I. A. Daniel, Famous Eseduwa, Brig-Gen. M.A. Adeniran, Kayode Abraham and J. O. Omilabu.

In his response, Chairman of the board, Surv. E Awudu, pledged the Council’s commitment to bring together their wealth of experience in reshaping the institution, adding that the confidence reposed in them will not be taken for granted.

