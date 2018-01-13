The Sun News
Latest
13th January 2018 - Be mindful of reporting electoral events in 2019, INEC advises journalists
13th January 2018 - Lagos NUJ visits journalists whose wife had quadruplets, promises to rally support
13th January 2018 - Ekiti 2018 poll: We’re ready for Fayemi, says Fayose
13th January 2018 - Onaiyekan laments spate of unabated violence in parts of Nigeria
13th January 2018 - FUOYE commences Post Graduate studies
13th January 2018 - Three persons die in multiple accident along Benin-Ore road
13th January 2018 - Police dismiss three for wrong use of firearms in Lagos
13th January 2018 - Makurdi: 1 feared dead in violent clashes
13th January 2018 - Anambra re-run poll: Collation of votes in progress
13th January 2018 - Riot in Makurdi: Governor calls for calm, order amid protests
Home / Politics / Be mindful of reporting electoral events in 2019, INEC advises journalists

Be mindful of reporting electoral events in 2019, INEC advises journalists

— 13th January 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised the media to be mindful of its reportage of electoral events during the 2019 general elections.

The commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the plea at an event “Agenda for the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Retreat’’ organised by the U.S. Mission Nigeria-Public Affairs Section in Lagos.

Yakubu, represented by Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC in Lagos, said that this would have “a great effect on facilitating credible elections and corresponding social order’’.

According to him, it is important to observe that in the previous elections, the report of the media on electoral process has high degree of superficiality.

“Some reports on the process were not properly investigated, and some basics facts were glossed over,’’ INEC chief said.

He said that as stakeholders in the electoral system, the media was expected to maintain a high level of sustainability in the coverage of all electoral activities to ensure that records and facts were not distorted.

“We expect the media, being a veritable tool for information disseminating, to ensure that they apply a professional acumen to their reports so as not to leave prospective voters helpless and confused due to distorted information.

“The 2019 General Elections demands that reportage of the process meets the prime concern of media coverage of elections which entails the right of voters to full and accurate information and also their rights to participate in debates and dialogue on political matters.

“Inherent to this task is the entitlement of parties to use the media as platform for interaction with the public,’’ Yakubu said.

The INEC chief, however, advised the media to resist the temptation of being used to fan the embers of ethno-religious crisis prevalent in nascent democracy.

He also urged the media to give prominence to bringing out voters through adequate sensitisation of the citizens.

The Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh, expressed concerns over the role of social media and the phenomenon of fake news in the nation’s media landscape.

Momoh, who spoke on “What the Future Hold for The Media’’, said that creative ideas could be transformed into innovative media products.

“The subject matter at this retreat is so appropriate. What does the future hold for the Nigerian Media?

“How do we transform creative ideas into innovative media products? How do we leverage international partnerships for profitability?

“For those of us who have been in the broadcast industry for a decade or more, we know what we mean when we say the industry has digitally disrupted.

“Today, new markets are being created, with a new set of values that now threatened the existing markets,” Momoh, who is also the Chairman, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), said.

He said that the use of social media gives a lot of concern as the 2019 Elections was approaching, because of “ease way of spreading fake news online.

“Social media, blogs and the ‘fake news’ phenomenon have all thrown the media into a precarious position.

“Those of us who still believe in the civic value of good journalism has been left in a quandary, as politicians are having a field day; taking a cue from the U.S. President Donald Trump, lambasting journalists for false reportage and balance.

“These aren’t the best times for journalists; social media, which many hoped will be a saviour with its open access and extensive reach, has actually compounded the problem by rewarding speed and sensation over accuracy,” he said.

Momoh said that broadcast and print media were faced with the challenge of unprofessionally reducing the quality of information disseminated.

“The broadcaster now faces the endemic challenge of unprofessional activities of some content producers, who create content that does not meet the minimum requirement of the objectives of the mass media.

“The unprofessional activities were all in the drive to wrongly influence the society.

“Newspapers are trying to adjust to the times by creating websites of their own, but that also leads to the decline in their print readership since they now put all their content online for free.

“A pointer to the fact that newspapers of the future will mainly take digital form,” Momoh added.

In his comments, Prof. Lai Osho, a former Dean, School of Communications, Lagos State University, Ojo, called for the strengthening of the gate-keeping in chain of news processes.

Osho noted that the media were going through tough time, ranging from economy pressure to technology arising from the activities of online/social media, among others. (NAN)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Be mindful of reporting electoral events in 2019, INEC advises journalists

— 13th January 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised the media to be mindful of its reportage of electoral events during the 2019 general elections. The commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the plea at an event “Agenda for the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Retreat’’ organised by the U.S. Mission Nigeria-Public Affairs Section in Lagos. Yakubu,…

  • Lagos NUJ visits journalists whose wife had quadruplets, promises to rally support

    — 13th January 2018

    The Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday promised to rally support for the set of quadruplets born to Mr and Mrs Peter Ejiofor. The Chairman of the council, Dr Quasim Akinreti, made the promise when he led the union’s executive members to visit the quadruplets at Crystal Specialist Hospital,…

  • Ekiti 2018 poll: We’re ready for Fayemi, says Fayose

    — 13th January 2018

    Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said he and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are ready for the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in the state. Recall that Fayemi’s posters had flooded Ekiti since Monday with his loyalists…

  • Onaiyekan laments spate of unabated violence in parts of Nigeria

    — 13th January 2018

    …As former Senate President dedicates church to God Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal Onaiyekan, has decried the unabating violent clashes in some parts of the country particularly the recent Benue massacre that have claimed scores of lives and stressed the need for Nigerians to unite against evil forces. This is even as…

  • FUOYE commences Post Graduate studies

    — 13th January 2018

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Admissions into the Post graduate programmes of the Federal University , Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is about to begin. The programmes would start with faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Social Science while other faculties would also join in a few months from now. According to the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share